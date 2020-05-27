Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WORX NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SCWorx Corp. Investors to Contact Firm Before Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – WORX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 29, 2020 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SCWorx investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the SCWorx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SCWorx’s supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx’s buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company’s purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pHOTH THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
01:50pNew Podcast by UAE Embassy Underscores Importance of International Cooperation to Combat COVID-19 in First Episode
PR
01:49pCANNAPHARMARX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:47pVITALHUB : Reports Revenue of $2,770,000 for Q1 2020
AQ
01:47pLieff Cabraser Announces Duke and UNC Accused of Unlawful “No-Poach” Agreement in Class Action Lawsuit
BU
01:46pCognosos appoints Braxton Jarratt CEO; closes $4.5M funding round
PR
01:46pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:44pFORTEM RESOURCES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:43pGreystone Provides $20 Million Freddie Mac Loan to Refinance a Multifamily Property in Springfield, New Jersey
GL
01:42pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE B DE C : OMA Calls Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
4CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group