Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WOW! 31 Vibrant Color Underwear Especially for Skirt Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:15am EDT

Next Big Trend - aPure Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear

Love-hate is the relationship between beauty and wind. It's a LOVE when the wind is blowing gently through your hair and making you look like a model in a shampoo commercial. But it's a HATE when the wind is whisking your skirt up and exposing your granny panties to the world!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005348/en/

Pure 5.5, 31 vibrant color underwear and your skirts are a match made in heaven. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pure 5.5, 31 vibrant color underwear and your skirts are a match made in heaven. (Photo: Business Wire)

To get rid of the embarrassment, put weights in the hems of your frocks is a way, however you could be dressed smart-beauty to face it.

Just get a colorful underwear and solve the awkward situation thoroughly. No need to hold your skirt, just show off your legs, butt, waist and gorgeous underwear.

Next Big Trend - Colorful & pH Balancing Underwear

The cloth colorfastness is very important for healthy skingraded from 1-5 and the higher the number, the better the grade. The least acceptable grade is 3. The British Royal family wears clothing with at least Grade 4 colorfastness, which ensures no fading when washing and also prevents harmful dyes from damaging your skin. Pure5.5 underwear come in 7 collections with 31 vibrant colors that have a Grade 4 colorfastness which essentially makes them fit for Kings.

6 Key Features of the Pure5.5 made with TENCEL™ materials

  • Soft, sensitive, and bare.
  • Keep Balancing the skin’s pH levels while wearing it
  • Enhanced Breathability, Color Retention and Vibrancy
  • Minimal Static Charge allows for all day comfort and moisturization
  • Made with temperature regulating, quick drying, deodorizing fabrics
  • Made with biodegradable raw materials from botanical origins

Pure 5.5 and your skirts are a match made in heaven. Order now @http://bit.ly/2XTDQkW

About Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear

aPure's Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear might be the Most Elaborate Undies. As per our spirit "Enjoy a Pure Life", to surround your intimate skin with the natural material and provide best care, aPure use up to 50% of Austria TENCEL™ and high percentage of Acrylate from Japan. Features Skin pH Balancing, Quick-Dry, Excellent Color Retention, Thermal Regulation and Unfavorable for bacterial growth. Full series are designed for long-lasting softness, which also boasts of intense durability. To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/2XTDQkW


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aHAPPY CREEK MINERALS : change to the AGM location
AQ
09:33aCommonwealth Fosters Connectivity and Community at exclusive Summit for Women Advisors
BU
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Blackstone, Co-Diagnostics, General Electric, Netflix, or Safe-T Group?
PR
09:32aSQUARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Facebook, Honeywell, Square, or Tesla?
PR
09:31aGlobal Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market 2019-2023 | Advances in Carbon Fiber Recycling to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:31aTRANSPHORM WEBINAR : Understanding the Quality + Reliability of High Voltage GaN FETs in Power Applications
BU
09:31aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09:31aSHANGHAI-LONDON FINANCIAL LINK UPGRADES : London Lord Mayor Attends Roundtable Meeting at Shanghai China Life Finance Centre
PR
09:31aPhilanthropist Laura Arnold Joins the REFORM Alliance's Group of Founding Partners
PR
09:31aPUBLIC SERVICE : Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
3SUEDZUCKER AG : SUEDZUCKER : sees no turnaround yet in tough sugar market
4ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
5EASYJET : EASYJET : reassures on outlook, hires Ryanair operations chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About