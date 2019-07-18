WOW! 31 Vibrant Color Underwear Especially for Skirt Season

Love-hate is the relationship between beauty and wind. It's a LOVE when the wind is blowing gently through your hair and making you look like a model in a shampoo commercial. But it's a HATE when the wind is whisking your skirt up and exposing your granny panties to the world!
Pure 5.5, 31 vibrant color underwear and your skirts are a match made in heaven. (Photo: Business Wire)
To get rid of the embarrassment, put weights in the hems of your frocks is a way, however you could be dressed smart-beauty to face it.
Just get a colorful underwear and solve the awkward situation thoroughly. No need to hold your skirt, just show off your legs, butt, waist and gorgeous underwear.
Next Big Trend - Colorful & pH Balancing Underwear
The cloth colorfastness is very important for healthy skingraded from 1-5 and the higher the number, the better the grade. The least acceptable grade is 3. The British Royal family wears clothing with at least Grade 4 colorfastness, which ensures no fading when washing and also prevents harmful dyes from damaging your skin. Pure5.5 underwear come in 7 collections with 31 vibrant colors that have a Grade 4 colorfastness which essentially makes them fit for Kings.
6 Key Features of the Pure5.5 made with TENCEL™ materials
Soft, sensitive, and bare.
Keep Balancing the skin’s pH levels while wearing it
Enhanced Breathability, Color Retention and Vibrancy
Minimal Static Charge allows for all day comfort and moisturization
Made with temperature regulating, quick drying, deodorizing fabrics
Made with biodegradable raw materials from botanical origins
Pure 5.5 and your skirts are a match made in heaven. Order now @http://bit.ly/2XTDQkW
About Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear
aPure's Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear might be the Most Elaborate Undies. As per our spirit "Enjoy a Pure Life", to surround your intimate skin with the natural material and provide best care, aPure use up to 50% of Austria TENCEL™ and high percentage of Acrylate from Japan. Features Skin pH Balancing, Quick-Dry, Excellent Color Retention, Thermal Regulation and Unfavorable for bacterial growth. Full series are designed for long-lasting softness, which also boasts of intense durability. To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/2XTDQkW
