WP Engine : Is Now Australia's Largest WordPress Digital Experience Platform Provider

Doubles Number of ANZ Agency Partners While Ramping Investment in Australia’s Local and WordPress Communities

WP Engine, the WordPress Digital Experience Platform (DXP), today announced it is now the largest WordPress DXP in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). As part of that growth, WP Engine’s customer base is now over 4,000 and the number of Australian and New Zealand (ANZ)-based agencies in the company’s Agency Partner Program (APP), the largest in WordPress, doubled its growth year-over-year. ANZ customers leveraging WP Engine’s Digital Experience Platform include leading brands and agencies such as Bauer Media, Brickworks, Carsales.com.au, Casella Family Brands (Yellow Tail Wine), G Squared, Hideaway Holidays, Matter Design, Matterhorn Digital, National Storage, and whiteGREY.

"We are humbled and grateful to our customers in Australia and New Zealand who have helped us achieve this stellar growth," said Mark Randall, ANZ Country Manager at WP Engine. "As our customer and employee base continues to increase in the region, we will keep investing in our people, office and infrastructure to give them our trademark award-winning service and support."

Additionally, WP Engine’s Brisbane-based Australian team has remained busy supporting its local and WordPress communities by donating over AU$22,000 to various charitable organizations and evangelizing WordPress by speaking at several events in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are humbled and grateful to our customers in Australia and New Zealand who have helped us achieve this stellar growth,” said Mark Randall, ANZ Country Manager at WP Engine. “As our customer and employee base continues to increase in the region, we will keep investing in our people, office and infrastructure to give them our trademark award-winning service and support.”

THE WordPress Partner of Choice

Launched in 2017, WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program enables agencies of all sizes to use WordPress to grow their business by driving creative, engaging experiences that deliver clear impact for their clients. Since its launch, the APP has grown 8X, enrolling more than 5,000 agency partners thanks to the availability of extensive thought leadership and content resources, its digital experience platform, advanced developer tools and the opportunity for new business leads.

The ANZ APP has doubled year-to-date and is on pace to exceed that mark before 2019 comes to a close. For more information about the Agency Partner Program and to apply, go to https://wpengine.com/agency-partner-program/#form.

Performance is our Passion

Platform performance is WP Engine’s highest priority. Over the past few quarters the company continues to innovate upon its proprietary WordPress optimization stack which has yielded real-world performance improvements for dedicated plan customers of more than 40 percent. WP Engine’s mindset is that performance is a product that’s never finished. These innovations are part of the reason why Digiday awarded WP Engine Best Content Management Platform for 2019 and why Gartner awarded WP Engine a Customers’ Choice distinction in the April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Content Management (WCM).

Global Partnerships

In March 2019, the company achieved Amazon Web Services Digital Customer Experience Competency status, recognizing its proven technology and deep expertise by providing end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle.

Leading growth platform HubSpot and WP Engine partnered on the new HubSpot Plugin for WordPress, which now includes all of WP Engine’s StudioPress themes. Pairing the world’s most popular content management system—WordPress—with equally powerful marketing tools from HubSpot can catalyze your website into a growth engine for your business.

In September 2019, WP Engine launched WP Engine Site Templates, bundling the company’s digital experience platform with HubSpot’s growth platform. This allows developers to quickly launch beautiful and functional WordPress sites in about seven minutes, so they can begin building rich digital experiences and immediately utilize the twin functionality provided by HubSpot’s technology and StudioPress themes.

WP Engine for Good

Known internationally as a Workplace of Choice, WP Engine grew its reputation and its employee base again this year, making it the largest WordPress platform company in Australia. The company also recently launched its new corporate social responsibility program, Engine for Good. The program focuses on three pillars: Open Future (advancing WordPress), Open Doors (diversity and inclusion) and Open Hearts (community giving). WP Engine employees in Brisbane have given generously of their time, talent and resources in 2019 to improve the communities where they live and work. The community organizations they supported include Parkinson's Australia, Movember, Homeless Connect and Qendo.

The team also donates its time as subject matter experts to speak at WordPress community events, including WordCamps in Brisbane, Auckland and Sydney among others, meetups and other industry events.

To contact WP Engine’s Brisbane office, call +61 1800 514474 or go to https://wpengine.com/.

About WP Engine

WP Engine is the WordPress Digital Experience Platform that gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 120,000 companies across 150 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has offices in Brisbane, Australia; Limerick, Ireland; London, England; Omaha, Nebraska; San Antonio, Texas and San Francisco, Calif.

