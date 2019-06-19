WP Engine : Launches Genesis 3.0, First WordPress Theme Framework to Incorporate AMP Support in Its Core

WP Engine, the WordPress
Digital Experience Platform (DXP), today announced the launch of Genesis
3.0, and with it capabilities to build sites using Google’s Accelerated
Mobile Pages (AMP) directly into the Genesis framework. Genesis is
the first WordPress theme framework to incorporate AMP capabilities into
its core. This will give developers an easy way to quickly and securely
build AMP-ready sites on the most used WordPress theme framework:
Genesis. Additionally, WP Engine is releasing an AMP-ready Genesis
Sample Theme, an AMP-ready Essence Pro Theme and announcing that Atomic
Blocks is now AMP-ready. Genesis 3.0 and the themes are available free
for WP Engine customers.
Accelerating Your Mobile Pages
Today’s web is accessed more and more on mobile. So it’s imperative to
design websites with mobile users in mind. Speed, or lack thereof, is a
critical determinant of what makes a good mobile experience. Data from
Google shows that “53% of people will abandon a mobile web page that
takes more than 3 seconds to load.”1 According to Google, the
AMP plugin reduced load time between 15% and 85% in initial tests.2
Pages that are AMP-optimized rank better, load faster and convert more
mobile page visitors into customers.
In fact, 85% of enterprise IT and marketing decision makers believe all
forward-thinking organizations will implement AMP within the next year,
according to a recent global
study by WP Engine. Of those who integrate AMP with WordPress, study
respondents cited strong integration, ease of use, site performance
improvements and SEO impact as the main reasons why AMP works best on
WordPress sites.
New AMP-ready Genesis Themes
In addition to incorporating AMP capabilities into the Genesis framework
core, Genesis users can also get a head start building AMP-compatible
sites with the new AMP-ready Genesis themes. AMP functionality is built
into the Genesis
Sample Theme (free with all Genesis downloads) and the Essence
Pro Theme. Finally, Atomic
Blocks, a plugin powering a beautiful collection of page-building
blocks designed for the new WordPress post editor, is also now AMP-ready.
“Speed is a make-or-break digital advantage. Whether it’s your
time-to-market or the load time on your website, faster is better,” said
David Vogelpohl, StudioPress Brand Lead & Vice President of Web Strategy
at WP Engine. ”With Genesis 3.0, developers can now build fast,
beautiful and highly functional AMP-compatible themes and sites in a
fraction of the time, giving their digital experiences a decided
competitive edge with faster load times and search engine visibility
benefits on mobile devices.”
Bringing AMP Capabilities Into Genesis Core
Genesis 3.0 brings the option to build AMP compatible themes directly
into the Genesis core, making it easier for developers to build
AMP-compatible themes and sites with Genesis. When using AMP compatible
themes, sites often report faster load times including the speed boost
that comes from AMP caches used by Google. Previously, AMP could only be
used in Genesis via third-party apps and plugins. By merging AMP
functionality into Genesis 3.0, Genesis users can now use the powerful
theme framework as a one-stop-shop for incorporating AMP in their sites.
The Genesis Framework
The Genesis Framework is the world’s most popular theme framework for
the millions of WordPress sites that comprise over 34% of the web. More
than 600,000 sites use the Genesis Framework as the foundation of their
digital experiences. Genesis, and its accompanying suite of themes,
helps enterprises, startups, and agencies to accelerate the building of
amazing digital experiences. For WordPress developers looking to speed
development time, the Genesis Framework provides the most trusted
technical foundation to build well-designed, secure, fast loading and
SEO-optimized WordPress sites.
Key benefits:
-
Workflow-friendly site development by building with the powerful
Genesis Framework code foundation now including when building AMP
compatible themes
-
Near-instant page load times with AMP caching for visitors from search
engines like Google
-
Better search engine visibility
-
One-click AMP-ready theme activation
“I’m excited for the AMP integration in Genesis 3.0,” said Bill
Erickson, WordPress developer. “We’ve been building native AMP websites
for clients to improve SEO and performance, and Genesis will now make it
even easier.”
Learn more about the new Genesis Framework and download
it here.
About WP Engine
WP Engine is the WordPress Digital Experience Platform that gives
companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and
integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP
Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of
WordPress experts are trusted by over 90,000 customers across 150
countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create
world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is
headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco,
California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; Limerick, Ireland and
Brisbane, Australia.
