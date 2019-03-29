Thousands of small businesses and agencies transferring to WordPress on WP Engine

WP Engine, the WordPress digital experience platform, today announced that it has been selected as a WordPress recommended partner for Adobe Business Catalyst customers transitioning to a new digital experience platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005399/en/

WP Engine Named a WordPress Recommended Partner for Adobe Business Catalyst Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Adobe Business Catalyst is an all-in-one hosted Content Management System (CMS) for digital agencies and business owners. Adobe announced the end of development for its Business Catalyst program as of March 26, 2018 and will cease the Business Catalyst program as of March 21, 2021. As part of the change process, Adobe named WP Engine a recommended partner to smooth the process of transitioning for Business Catalyst customers based on its WordPress digital experience expertise, award-winning support and Agency Partner Program.

Highlights of the Adobe Business Catalyst partnership:

Simplified, seamless and supported migration. Adobe Business Catalyst customers will enjoy simplified, seamless and supported migration to WordPress through WP Engine.

Adobe Business Catalyst customers will enjoy simplified, seamless and supported migration to WordPress through WP Engine. Proven migration solution. To support your move to the greener pastures of WordPress, WP Engine has teamed up with WordHerd, a migration agency with deep experience transferring business sites from Business Catalyst to WordPress.

To support your move to the greener pastures of WordPress, WP Engine has teamed up with WordHerd, a migration agency with deep experience transferring business sites from Business Catalyst to WordPress. Benefit from WordPress. WordPress is the world’s most popular CMS for a reason, it offers more possibilities to help your business grow.

WordPress is the world’s most popular CMS for a reason, it offers more possibilities to help your business grow. Access to great resources for your business. Through WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program you can work directly with over 2,000 agencies to build great digital experiences, like the Antenna Group (formerly Chicago Digital), an Adobe Business Catalyst Master Partner, who can re-imagine your favorite Business Catalyst features on WordPress.

Through WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program you can work directly with over 2,000 agencies to build great digital experiences, like the Antenna Group (formerly Chicago Digital), an Adobe Business Catalyst Master Partner, who can re-imagine your favorite Business Catalyst features on WordPress. The WordPress Digital Experience Platform. With WP Engine’s digital experience platform you will have the performance, security, reliability, developer tools, ease of use and most extensive customer success on your team for the ultimate peace of mind.

The WordPress Partner of Choice

Launched in 2017, WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program enables agencies of all sizes to use WordPress to grow their business by driving creative, engaging experiences that deliver clear impact for their clients. Since its launch, the APP has grown exponentially, enrolling almost 2,500 agency partners thanks to the availability of extensive thought leadership and content resources, its digital experience platform, advanced developer tools and the opportunity for new business leads. New agencies to the program, signing up within the last 12 months, include Edelman, Grey, Huge, The Richards Group and W2O Group.

"Feature for feature, there is no better market-ready CMS for Business Catalyst websites to migrate to than WordPress,” said Michael Sallander, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy at Antenna Group. “We have built hundreds of BC websites of all different shapes and sizes and every one of them can be built on WordPress. WordPress + WP Engine gives Business Catalyst customers all the functionality they need with the world-class security, performance and maintenance they are used to, all at a price that is accessible to SMBs but powerful enough for Enterprise."

“We are honored to have been selected as a recommended partner for Adobe’s Business Catalyst business,” said Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at WP Engine. “We’ve helped thousands of agencies build hundreds of thousands of their sites on WP Engine and look forward to working with Adobe Business Catalyst’s customers. Our Agency Partner Program is designed to help those agencies grow their business while trusting the security, performance, agility and intelligence WP Engine provides.”

For more information about WP Engine and the Business Catalyst migration program, please visit our landing page where you can learn more about the program, our blog where you can find an in-depth article discussing the migration process as well as listen to a webinar that shares a lot of helpful details.

ABOUT WP ENGINE

WP Engine is the WordPress digital experience platform that gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 90,000 companies across 150 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; Limerick, Ireland and Brisbane, Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005399/en/