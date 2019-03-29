WP Engine : Named a WordPress Recommended Partner for Adobe Business Catalyst Customers

WP Engine, the WordPress
digital experience platform, today announced that it has been
selected as a WordPress recommended partner for Adobe Business Catalyst
customers transitioning to a new digital experience platform.
Adobe Business Catalyst is an all-in-one hosted Content Management
System (CMS) for digital agencies and business owners. Adobe announced
the end of development for its Business Catalyst program as of March 26,
2018 and will cease the Business Catalyst program as of March 21, 2021.
As part of the change process, Adobe named WP Engine a recommended
partner to smooth the process of transitioning for Business Catalyst
customers based on its WordPress digital experience expertise,
award-winning support and Agency Partner Program.
Highlights of the Adobe Business Catalyst partnership:
-
Simplified, seamless and supported migration. Adobe Business
Catalyst customers will enjoy simplified, seamless and supported
migration to WordPress through WP Engine.
-
Proven migration solution. To support your move to the greener
pastures of WordPress, WP Engine has teamed up with WordHerd, a
migration agency with deep experience transferring business sites from
Business Catalyst to WordPress.
-
Benefit from WordPress. WordPress is the world’s most popular
CMS for a reason, it offers more possibilities to help your business
grow.
-
Access to great resources for your business. Through WP
Engine’s Agency
Partner Program you can work directly with over 2,000 agencies to
build great digital experiences, like the Antenna Group (formerly
Chicago Digital), an Adobe Business Catalyst Master Partner, who can
re-imagine your favorite Business Catalyst features on WordPress.
-
The WordPress Digital Experience Platform. With WP Engine’s
digital experience platform you will have the performance, security,
reliability, developer tools, ease of use and most extensive customer
success on your team for the ultimate peace of mind.
The WordPress Partner of Choice
Launched in 2017, WP Engine’s Agency
Partner Program enables agencies of all sizes to use WordPress to
grow their business by driving creative, engaging experiences that
deliver clear impact for their clients. Since its launch, the APP has
grown exponentially, enrolling almost 2,500 agency partners thanks to
the availability of extensive thought leadership and content resources,
its digital experience platform, advanced developer tools and the
opportunity for new business leads. New agencies to the program, signing
up within the last 12 months, include Edelman, Grey, Huge, The Richards
Group and W2O Group.
"Feature for feature, there is no better market-ready CMS for Business
Catalyst websites to migrate to than WordPress,” said Michael Sallander,
Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy at Antenna Group. “We have
built hundreds of BC websites of all different shapes and sizes and
every one of them can be built on WordPress. WordPress + WP Engine gives
Business Catalyst customers all the functionality they need with the
world-class security, performance and maintenance they are used to, all
at a price that is accessible to SMBs but powerful enough for
Enterprise."
“We are honored to have been selected as a recommended partner for
Adobe’s Business Catalyst business,” said Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief
Marketing Officer at WP Engine. “We’ve helped thousands of agencies
build hundreds of thousands of their sites on WP Engine and look forward
to working with Adobe Business Catalyst’s customers. Our Agency Partner
Program is designed to help those agencies grow their business while
trusting the security, performance, agility and intelligence WP Engine
provides.”
For more information about WP Engine and the Business Catalyst migration
program, please visit our landing
page where you can learn more about the program, our blog
where you can find an in-depth article discussing the migration process
as well as listen to a webinar
that shares a lot of helpful details.
ABOUT WP ENGINE
WP Engine is the WordPress
digital experience platform that gives companies of all sizes the
agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive
their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech
innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by
over 90,000 companies across 150 countries to provide counsel and
support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded
in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in
San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England;
Limerick, Ireland and Brisbane, Australia.
