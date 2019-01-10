Log in
WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports December 2018 Consolidated Sales of NT$40.33 Billion, YTD Consolidated Sales of 2018 Reached NT$545.124 Billion, +2.4% YoY, Set Record High.

0
01/10/2019 | 05:20am EST

WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports December 2018 Consolidated Sales of NT$40.33 Billion, YTD Consolidated Sales of 2018 Reached NT$545.124 Billion, +2.4% YoY, Set Record High.

2019/01/10

Contributed from steady growth in core products such as 3C and automotives, and benefited from successful deployment in new applications such as Internet of Things(IoT), Artificial Intelligence(AI), cloud storage and high-performance computing, WPG, the largest distributor of semiconductor components in Asia announces its December 2018 consolidated sales of NT$40.33 billion, a 7.5% decrease over previous year's NT$43.6 billion influenced by supply chain inventory control. YTD consolidated sales still hit record high and reached NT$545.124 billion, a 2.4% increase over previous year's NT$532.46 billion, while a 3.2% increase in US dollars.

IR contacts：Cliff Yuan/ Zoe Peng

Tel：886-2-7712-5268 / 886-2-7712-5262

Email address: ir@WPGholdings.com

Corporate website: www.WPGholdings.com

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:18:02 UTC
