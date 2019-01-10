WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports December 2018 Consolidated Sales of NT$40.33 Billion, YTD Consolidated Sales of 2018 Reached NT$545.124 Billion, +2.4% YoY, Set Record High.

Contributed from steady growth in core products such as 3C and automotives, and benefited from successful deployment in new applications such as Internet of Things(IoT), Artificial Intelligence(AI), cloud storage and high-performance computing, WPG, the largest distributor of semiconductor components in Asia announces its December 2018 consolidated sales of NT$40.33 billion, a 7.5% decrease over previous year's NT$43.6 billion influenced by supply chain inventory control. YTD consolidated sales still hit record high and reached NT$545.124 billion, a 2.4% increase over previous year's NT$532.46 billion, while a 3.2% increase in US dollars.

