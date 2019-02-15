WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports January 2019 Consolidated Sales of NT$41.48 Billion, +2.9% MoM, In Line With Expectation.
2019/02/15
Contributed from steady growth in core products such as 3C and automotives, and benefited from successful deployment in new applications such as Internet of Things(IoT), Artificial Intelligence(AI), cloud storage and high-performance computing, WPG, the largest distributor of semiconductor components in Asia announces its January 2019 consolidated sales of NT$41.48 billion, a 2.9% increase over previous month's NT$40.33 billion, in line with expectation.
