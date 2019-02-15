Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports January 2019 Consolidated Sales of NT$41.48 Billion, +2.9% MoM, In Line With Expectation.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:17am EST

WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports January 2019 Consolidated Sales of NT$41.48 Billion, +2.9% MoM, In Line With Expectation.

2019/02/15

Contributed from steady growth in core products such as 3C and automotives, and benefited from successful deployment in new applications such as Internet of Things(IoT), Artificial Intelligence(AI), cloud storage and high-performance computing, WPG, the largest distributor of semiconductor components in Asia announces its January 2019 consolidated sales of NT$41.48 billion, a 2.9% increase over previous month's NT$40.33 billion, in line with expectation.

IR contacts：Cliff Yuan/ Zoe Peng

Tel：886-2-7712-5268 / 886-2-7712-5262

Email address: ir@WPGholdings.com

Corporate website: www.WPGholdings.com

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 10:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50aINVOLYS : Comptes annuels 2018
AQ
05:50aPALESTINIAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS : PALESTINE TELECOMMUNICATIONS(PALTEL) discloses its Preliminary Financial Statements for 2018.
AQ
05:50aCNOVA : N.V. 2018 Financial Results
AQ
05:50aIHS MARKIT : Growing Modernisation and Industrialisation Behind Hike in Gulf Defence Spending, Says Jane's by IHS Markit
BU
05:48aEni Gets Two Onshore Exploration Blocks in Egypt
DJ
05:47aPCCW : Hong Kong company sorry after 'vacuum cleaner for her' HSBC Valentine offer
RE
05:47aTelecoms industry calls for Europe-wide network testing regime
RE
05:47aENI SPA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
05:45aVISA : Purchases With Plastic Get Costlier for Merchants -- and Consumers
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi shares rally after strong results and growth at UMG
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
5ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.