WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports July 2018 Consolidated Sales of NT$49.3 Billion, +11.1% MoM, +7.4% YoY, Better than Expectation

2018/08/10

Benefited from growing shipments of 3C, automotives, new applications such as Internet of Things(IoT), Artificial Intelligence(AI), cloud storage and high-performance computing and passive components, WPG, the largest distributor of semiconductor components in Asia, announces its July 2018 consolidated sales of NT$49.3 billion, a 11.1% increase over previous month's NT$44.37 billion and a 7.4% increase over previous year's NT$45.9 billion, better than expectation. Ytd consolidated sales of 2018 was NT$312.24 billion, a 6.5% increase over previous year's NT$293.28 billion, while a 9.7% increase in US dollars.

