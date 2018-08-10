Log in
WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports July 2018 Consolidated Sales of NT$49.3 Billion, +11.1% MoM, +7.4% YoY, Better than Expectation

08/10/2018 | 10:15am CEST

WPG (TWSE:3702) Reports July 2018 Consolidated Sales of NT$49.3 Billion, +11.1% MoM, +7.4% YoY, Better than Expectation

2018/08/10

Benefited from growing shipments of 3C, automotives, new applications such as Internet of Things(IoT), Artificial Intelligence(AI), cloud storage and high-performance computing and passive components, WPG, the largest distributor of semiconductor components in Asia, announces its July 2018 consolidated sales of NT$49.3 billion, a 11.1% increase over previous month's NT$44.37 billion and a 7.4% increase over previous year's NT$45.9 billion, better than expectation. Ytd consolidated sales of 2018 was NT$312.24 billion, a 6.5% increase over previous year's NT$293.28 billion, while a 9.7% increase in US dollars.

IR contacts：Cliff Yuan/ Zoe Peng

Tel：886-2-7712-5268 / 886-2-7712-5262

Email address: ir@WPGholdings.com

Corporate website: www.WPGholdings.com

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 08:14:03 UTC
