Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPI-MANA Creates New On-chip Sensor for Infrared Spectrography

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 01:01am EST

TSUKUBA, Japan, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A team at the International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (WPI-MANA), a unit of the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), has created a new type of multi-wavelength infrared sensor capable of detecting thermal radiation of specific wavelengths. It could have a range of applications, including temperature/materials-specific imaging and remote sensing of air pollution.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/201910312909/_prw_PI1fl_MbGNffXc.jpg 

Infrared spectroscopy is a powerful technique for identifying chemicals by analyzing their vibrational absorptions, as well as for characterizing the optical properties of narrow bandgap semiconductors, quantum-well emitters and thermal absorbers.

Every material has its own characteristic emission spectrum. Gases, for example, have sharp emission lines, and a spectrometer can identify specific types of gas molecules. However, most infrared sensors do not have wavelength resolution and detect the entire integrated intensity, limiting the information that can be derived from a material.

MANA's new sensor boasts an ultra-narrowband resolution and a high directivity, so it can sense gases and measure the temperatures of objects without calibrating their emission intensity and temperature beforehand.

It can detect thermal radiation at a specific wavelength and restrict its incident direction. The team patterned periodic electromagnetic nano-absorbers on a metal surface, so that incident thermal radiation diffracts and propagates parallel to the absorbers' surface. The diffracted wave is hybridized with the surface plasmon polariton on the periodic metal surface and generates heat signal while it propagates in a very narrow window in angle and wavelength for the incident thermal radiation.

The result is the world's highest-performance such sensor, with a wavelength resolution as high as 50 nm and a directivity better than +-1 degree, with multiband infrared sensors mounted on a single chip.

This could lead to a range of new products, including miniature spectroscopic infrared devices for true-temperature pyrometry, gas imaging, position and motion sensing with high angular resolution, materials-specific imaging, and environmental sensing.

This research was carried out by Tadaaki Nagao (MANA Principal Investigator, Group Leader of Photonics Nano-Engineering Group, MANA, NIMS) and his collaborators.

Thang Duy Dao et al., Adv. Sci. 2019, 1900579. DOI: 10.1002/advs.201900579

MANA E-BULLETIN
https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wpi-mana-creates-new-on-chip-sensor-for-infrared-spectrography-300959676.html

SOURCE International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (WPI-MANA), National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15aPG&E : Continues Tracking Mid-Week Strong Offshore Wind Event
BU
01:14aPETER THIEL : Peter Thiel's Palantir launches Japanese joint venture with insurer Sompo
RE
01:13aRIGHTMOVE : Election concern causes sellers to pause business
AQ
01:13aMANCHESTER UNITED : Gunners beat spurs in front of record crowd
AQ
01:13aAXEL SPRINGER : You just can't hold onto the staff these days...
AQ
01:13aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : RENT REBEL Mike Ashley urges landlords to link property rents to in-store revenue
AQ
01:13aEDDIE STOBART : Ex-boss Tinkler says Stobart Group backs his rescue bid
AQ
01:12aLABOUR'S NATIONALISATION PLANS : The threat and opportunity
AQ
01:12aCity moves who's switching jobs
AQ
01:12aBOEING : Ethiopian airways undecided about jets
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group