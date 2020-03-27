Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPI-MANA Researchers Creating Systems That Can Think, Feel -- and Smell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:01am EDT

TSUKUBA, Japan, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at the International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (WPI-MANA), a unit of the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), are pursuing innovative technologies that mimic the functions of the human brain.

(Image:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202003037626/_prw_PI1fl_6WZBk6u2.jpg)

Thinking and perception -- the hallmarks of an artificially intelligent system -- are the focus of intense research at MANA, and it is producing exciting results, as well as a host of promising applications.

Two MANA researchers, Tomonobu Nakayama and Genki Yoshikawa, are engaged in work that uses nanotechnology to achieve performance that approaches that of our own biological systems. Dr. Nakayama is developing a nanoarchitectonics network that exhibits emergent cognition -- an artificial brain -- and Dr. Yoshikawa is developing a nano-perceptive olfactory system -- an artificial nose.

Thinking and sensing

Nakayama and his team are using the tools of nanotechnology to create synthetic neural networks that can "think" and "learn," which could result in novel memory devices.

"Nanotechnology is quite important in integrating nano-functionality into a system," Nakayama noted. "And in this case, the sensing and cognitive parts do not rely on software. Probably the type or speed of mechanical motion also imparts cognitive information."

Brain-like behavior cannot be achieved only by making everything accurate and precise -- there is more to cognition and learning than merely flipping switches on and off. "So we need to think about the relationship between the fluctuation or speed of the action and how to include a variety of uncontrolled natural factors," Nakayama said.

The team formed their "neuromorphic network" by integrating numerous silver nanowires covered with a polymer insulating layer about 1 nm in thickness. Each junction between two nanowires forms a variable resistive element -- a synaptic element -- which behaves like a neuronal synapse. The resulting structure is like a kitchen scrub made of entangled wire, containing many contacts between the wires.

Click the link below to read the whole article.

MANA E-BULLETIN / FEATURE
https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/feature.html

MANA E-BULLETIN
https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wpi-mana-researchers-creating-systems-that-can-think-feel----and-smell-301030754.html

SOURCE International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (WPI-MANA), National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:11aMEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY TRENDS : Quantzig Reveals What's in Store for 2020
BU
02:08aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Notice Regarding Resolutions on Policies to Further Strengthen Governance
PU
02:08aNOTICE REGARDING FEATURES OF ISSUANCE OF STOCK - TYPE COMPENSATION STOCK OPTIONS (PDF : 0.16mb)
PU
02:08aSONY : Statement Regarding the Impact of the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus
PU
02:08aROCHE : FDA accepts Roche's New Drug Application for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) for the treatment of influenza in children
PU
02:06aTOYOTA MOTOR : seeks $9.2 billion credit line from Sumitomo Mitsui, MUFG Bank - Kyodo
RE
02:05aSANOFI : receives positive CHMP opinion for Sarclisa® (isatuximab) for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
GL
02:05aAdval Tech performed well in 2019
TE
02:03aTOYOTA MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
02:03aSONY : Issues Statement Regarding the Impact of the Spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group