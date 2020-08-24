Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPI-MANA Team: New Solid Materials Enable Broader Application of Medical Gases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:01am EDT

TSUKUBA, Japan, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and nitric oxide (NO) are gases with useful bio-activities, such as anti-oxidation, anti-inflammation and vasodilation. H2S is an ingredient in hot springs and long known to have positive effects on the skin and cardiovascular system. NO, a selective and fast-acting pulmonary vasodilator, is used in hospital intensive care units to treat severe respiratory distress, including the so-called "blue-baby syndrome" caused by pulmonary hypertension. In addition, the inhaled NO therapy is currently under clinical trials for COVID-19 infection.

(Image:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202008183232/_prw_PI1fl_sHlRPLGJ.jpg)

However, the application of these gases is limited since they are toxic at high concentrations and need cumbersome high-pressure gas cylinders. For example, inhaled NO is an advanced medical treatment requiring expensive medical instruments and a trained operator to control and monitor the purity and dose of the NO.

To address these issues, a WPI-MANA research team of Shinsuke Ishihara and Nobuo Iyi has developed solid materials that slowly and autonomously release small amounts of H2S and NO when they contact with CO2 in air. The materials are based on layered double hydroxide (LDH), a clay mineral, which incorporates gas source anions (HS- or NO2-). The materials exchange anions with CO2 and release H2S and NO.

The concentration and duration of gas release are controllable by adjusting various factors, such as composition of materials, diffusion of gas molecules and anions, and chemical equilibrium.

The team's low-cost and safe-to-handle materials could be used to create a disposable medical system for controlled release of bio-active gases under ambient air. Actually, the team demonstrated the potential utility of new gas-release system by creating a portable, hand-operated (and therefore battery-free) respirator that can supply therapeutically useful quantities of NO into inhaled air.

The work shows that LDH is an attractive material for gas release, and the CO2-driven system is potentially useful for expanding opportunities of utilizing functional gases in a variety of applications.

This research was carried out by Shinsuke Ishihara (Principal Researcher, Frontier Molecules Group, WPI-MANA, NIMS) and Nobuo Iyi (Special Researcher, Soft Chemistry Group, WPI-MANA, NIMS).

NATURE COMMUNICATIONS, Jan. 23, 2020:
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-14270-3

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wpi-mana-team-new-solid-materials-enable-broader-application-of-medical-gases-301116789.html

SOURCE International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (WPI-MANA), National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid
RE
02:35aOslo børs - status companies on special observation
AQ
02:35aARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI : AFK Ex dividend NOK 14,- today
AQ
02:34aCorporate and retail lending rebounds in July
PU
02:34aAKIS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Payların Geri Alınmasına İlişkin Bildirim
PU
02:34aNOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)
PU
02:34aAOI TYO : Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Results Forecasts, Revision of Dividends Forecasts, and Reduction of Directors' Compensations for FY2020
PU
02:34aMAGAL SECURITY : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2, 2020
PU
02:32aJ D WETHERSPOON : UK pub operator Wetherspoon warns of annual loss on virus hit
RE
02:31aEPISURF MEDICAL : reaches milestone of 800 implants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group