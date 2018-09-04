WPP : 2018 Interim Results

New CEO appointed; strategy update by year end

WPP (NYSE: WPP) today reported its 2018 Interim Results.

Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, stated:

“The second quarter of 2018 was WPP’s first quarter of like-for-like growth since Q1 2017, and the company has performed strongly in terms of winning and retaining business over the period.

“At our first quarter trading update we said there was no standing still, and in the last few months we have made progress in a number of important areas.

“We have focused our efforts on providing more effectively integrated solutions to clients and, in competitive pitches, we have won or grown business with clients including Adidas, Hilton, Mars, Mondelez, Shell and T-Mobile.

“We have looked at our offering and begun to focus our portfolio through 15 disposals and divestments, including Globant and AppNexus, generating cash proceeds of £676 million so far this year, which will also strengthen our balance sheet and improve our average net debt to EBITDA ratio.

“And we have accelerated initiatives that will simplify our organisation, making it easier for us to manage and clients to access, with, for example, co-locations opened or announced in New York, Kuala Lumpur, Prague and Toronto.

“The mix of performance by geography and function and a decision to invest in the growing areas of our business resulted in a slightly lower headline PBIT margin.

“As Chief Executive, my focus will be on invigorating our company and returning the business to stronger, sustainable growth. Our review of strategy is underway, addressing our structure, our underperforming operations, particularly in the United States, and how we position the company for the future. We will provide an update by the year end.”

Highlights

Reported revenue down 2.1% at £7.493 billion, impacted by currency headwinds of 5.0%. Constant currency revenue up 2.9%, like-for-like revenue up 1.6% (Q2 up 2.4%)

Constant currency revenue less pass-through costs up 1.4%, like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs up 0.3% (Q2 up 0.7%)

Headline profit before interest and tax £821 million down 7.0%, down 2.3% in constant currency

Headline PBIT margin 13.3% down 0.5 margin points reportable and constant currency, down 0.4 margin points like-for-like

Headline profit before tax £735 million down 7.4%, down 2.5% in constant currency

Profit before tax £846 million up 8.6%, up 14.2% in constant currency primarily reflecting net exceptional gains

Profit after tax £705 million up 11.3%, up 16.8% in constant currency

Headline diluted earnings per share 42.6p down 6.2%, down 1.3% in constant currency

Diluted earnings per share 53.4p up 14.6%, up 20.3% in constant currency

Dividends per share 22.7p flat with 2017

Share buy-backs of £201 million, equivalent to 1.3% of the issued share capital

In this press release not all of the figures and ratios used are readily available from the unaudited interim results included in Appendix 1. These non-GAAP measures, including constant currency and like-for-like growth, revenue less pass-through costs and headline profit measures, management believes are both useful and necessary to better understand the Group’s results. Where required, details of how these have been arrived at are shown in the Appendices.

Key figures

£ million H1 2018 ∆ reported1 ∆ constant2 ∆ LFL3 H1 20174 Billings 26,656 -1.0% 4.1% 26,920 Revenue 7,493 -2.1% 2.9% 1.6% 7,650 Revenue less pass-through costs 6,149 -3.6% 1.4% 0.3% 6,376 Headline EBITDA5 948 -6.7% -1.9% 1,016 Headline PBIT excluding share of associates6 783 -6.3% -1.6% 836 Headline PBIT7 821 -7.0% -2.3% 882 Headline PBIT margin8 13.3% -0.59 -0.59 -0.49 13.8% Profit before tax 846 8.6% 14.2% 779 Profit after tax 705 11.3% 16.8% 634 Headline diluted EPS10 42.6p -6.2% -1.3% 45.4p Diluted EPS11 53.4p 14.6% 20.3% 46.6p Dividends per share 22.7p 0.0% 0.0% 22.7p

Reported billings were down 1.0% at £26.656 billion, but up 4.1% in constant currency. Estimated net new business billings of $3.2 billion were won in the first half of the year, a return to a strong performance. The Group won new assignments from Adidas, Hilton, Mondelez, Office Depot and T-Mobile and expanded its relationships including Danone, Mars and Shell.

Reported revenue was down 2.1% at £7.493 billion. Revenue on a constant currency basis was up 2.9% compared with last year, the difference to the reported number reflecting the strengthening of the pound sterling in the first half, primarily against the US dollar. On a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and currency, revenue was up 2.4% in the second quarter, a significant improvement compared with the first quarter growth of 0.8%, giving 1.6% for the first half.

Revenue less pass-through costs was up 1.4% in the first half, on a constant currency basis, and up 0.3% like-for-like, again a significant improvement on the first quarter growth of 1.0% and -0.1% respectively. In the second quarter, like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs was up 0.7%, the first quarter of growth since the first quarter of 2017, following -0.1% in the first quarter, giving 0.3% for the first half.

Operating profitability

Headline EBITDA was down 6.7% to £948 million, down 1.9% in constant currency. Headline PBIT before income from associates was £783 million, down 6.3%, down 1.6% or £13 million in constant currency. Headline PBIT was down 7.0% to £821 million from £882 million, down 2.3% or £20 million in constant currency.

Headline PBIT margin was down 0.5 margin points at 13.3%, down 0.5 margin points in constant currency, and down 0.4 margin points on a like-for-like basis. On the same basis, excluding all incentives, margins were down 0.2 margin points, with staff costs excluding incentives favourable 0.2 margin points and property and other operating costs worse by 0.4 margin points. In part this reflects continued focus on salary and freelance costs through control of staff numbers, with like-for-like average headcount, down 1.7% compared with the increase in like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs of 0.3%. In the first half, incentive costs amounted to £115.7 million or 12.9% of headline PBIT before incentives and income from associates, compared to £104.4 million or 11.1% last year, an increase of £11.3 million or 10.8%.

Exceptional gains and investment write-downs

In the first half of 2018, the Group generated exceptional gains of £188.5 million, primarily relating to the gain on the sale of the Group’s investment in Globant S.A. These were partly offset by the Group’s share of associate company exceptional losses of £28.4 million and restructuring costs of £45.5 million, the majority of which comprise severance costs arising from the continuing structural assessment of parts of the Group’s operations. This gives a net exceptional gain of £114.6 million. This compares with exceptional gains in the first half of 2017 of £18.9 million, relating primarily to the Group’s share of associate company exceptional gains, offset by restructuring costs of £19.2 million, giving a net exceptional loss of £0.3 million.

Interest and taxes

Net finance costs (excluding the revaluation of financial instruments) were £85.9 million compared to £88.6 million in the first half of 2017, a decrease of £2.7 million, or 3.0%, reflecting foreign exchange and higher levels of average net debt, more than offset by lower funding costs and more efficient management of cash pooling.

The headline tax rate rose by 0.5% to 22.5% (2017: 22.0%), reflecting the levels and mix of profits in the countries in which the Group operates. The tax rate on the reported profit before tax was 16.7% (2017: 18.7%), lower than the headline tax rate, due to the revaluation of financial instruments, and gains on disposal of investments and subsidiaries not being taxable.

Earnings and dividend

Headline profit before tax was down 7.4% to £735 million from £793 million and down 2.5% in constant currency.

Reported profit before tax rose by 8.6% to £846 million from £779 million, or up 14.2% in constant currency. This reflected the significant difference between the net exceptional gains in the first half of 2018 compared with the small net exceptional loss in the first half of last year. Reported profits attributable to share owners rose by 12.8% to £672 million from £596 million, again reflecting the impact of exceptional items in 2018. In constant currency, profits attributable to share owners rose by 18.4%.

Diluted headline earnings per share fell by 6.2% to 42.6p from 45.4p. In constant currency, diluted headline earnings per share fell by 1.3%. Diluted reported earnings per share rose by 14.6% to 53.4p from 46.6p and by 20.3% in constant currency, as a result of the net exceptional gains in the first half of 2018 compared with the first half of 2017.

Given the first half results, your Board considers it appropriate to declare an interim dividend of 22.7p per share, the same as last year, a pay-out ratio of 53%. The record date for the interim dividend is 5 October 2018, payable on 5 November 2018. Further details of WPP’s financial performance are provided in Appendices 1 and 2.

Revenue analysis

£ million 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant12 ∆ LFL13 acquisitions 201714 First quarter 3,555 -4.0% 2.0% 0.8% 1.2% 3,704 Second quarter 3,938 -0.2% 3.7% 2.4% 1.3% 3,946 First half 7,493 -2.1% 2.9% 1.6% 1.3% 7,650

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis

£ million 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL acquisitions 201714 First quarter 2,948 -5.1% 1.0% -0.1% 1.1% 3,107 Second quarter 3,201 -2.1% 1.8% 0.7% 1.1% 3,269 First half 6,149 -3.6% 1.4% 0.3% 1.1% 6,376

Regional review

Revenue analysis

Second quarter

£ million Q2 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL % group Q2 2017 % group N. America 1,346 -5.0% 0.6% -0.3% 34.2% 1,417 35.9% United Kingdom 560 2.0% 2.0% 1.0% 14.2% 549 13.9% W. Cont. Europe 850 8.4% 7.8% 4.6% 21.6% 783 19.9% AP, LA, AME, CEE15 1,182 -1.2% 5.2% 4.5% 30.0% 1,197 30.3% Total Group 3,938 -0.2% 3.7% 2.4% 100.0% 3,946 100.0%

First half

£ million H1 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL % group H1 2017 % group N. America 2,598 -7.8% 0.4% -0.7% 34.7% 2,818 36.8% United Kingdom 1,092 4.2% 4.2% 3.1% 14.6% 1,047 13.7% W. Cont. Europe 1,610 5.5% 4.4% 1.7% 21.5% 1,526 20.0% AP, LA, AME, CEE 2,193 -2.9% 4.1% 3.7% 29.2% 2,259 29.5% Total Group 7,493 -2.1% 2.9% 1.6% 100.0% 7,650 100.0%

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis

Second quarter

£ million Q2 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL % group Q2 2017 % group N. America 1,100 -8.6% -3.1% -3.3% 34.4% 1,204 36.8% United Kingdom 428 2.3% 2.3% 1.4% 13.4% 418 12.8% W. Cont. Europe 693 8.8% 8.1% 3.9% 21.6% 637 19.5% AP, LA, AME, CEE 980 -3.0% 3.3% 2.9% 30.6% 1,010 30.9% Total Group 3,201 -2.1% 1.8% 0.7% 100.0% 3,269 100.0%

First half

£ million H1 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL % group H1 2017 % group N. America 2,155 -10.5% -2.4% -2.9% 35.0% 2,407 37.7% United Kingdom 833 2.2% 2.2% 1.5% 13.5% 815 12.8% W. Cont. Europe 1,319 6.7% 5.5% 1.9% 21.5% 1,236 19.4% AP, LA, AME, CEE 1,842 -4.0% 3.1% 2.6% 30.0% 1,918 30.1% Total Group 6,149 -3.6% 1.4% 0.3% 100.0% 6,376 100.0%

As shown in the tables above like-for-like growth in revenue less pass-through costs improved in the second quarter, with a deterioration in North America but significant improvement in Western Continental Europe, with the United Kingdom slightly slower than the first quarter. There was a marked improvement in the faster growing markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe.

North America showed continued pressure in the second quarter, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs down 3.3%, compared with -2.4% in the first quarter, as parts of the Group’s advertising, direct, digital & interactive, data investment management and brand consulting businesses came under pressure, partly offset by improving performance in the Group’s media investment management, public relations and public affairs and health & wellness businesses.

United Kingdom like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs growth was 1.4% in the second quarter, slightly down on the first quarter of 1.6%, with the Group’s public relations and public affairs, health & wellness, direct, digital and interactive and specialist communications businesses stronger, offset by slippage in the Group’s advertising and media investment management businesses.

Western Continental Europe was the strongest performing region in the second quarter, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs up 3.9%, a significant improvement over the first quarter of -0.2%. Germany performed particularly well, boosted by strong growth in the Group’s media investment management, public relations & public affairs and direct, digital & interactive businesses. The strong growth in the second quarter was also helped by improved performance in Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden with Austria and Ireland slower compared with the first quarter.

In Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe, like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs improved to 2.9% in the second quarter compared with 2.3% in the first quarter. In Asia Pacific, mainland China showed significant improvement in the second quarter with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs up 9.0%, driven by strong performance in the Group’s media investment management, data investment management and brand consulting businesses. Japan also improved, together with Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan and the Philippines, with India and Thailand slower. On the same basis, growth in Latin America remained strong, similar to the first quarter, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs up over 8%. The Middle East & Africa improved slightly but remains difficult.

Business sector review

Revenue analysis

Second quarter

£ million Q2 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant16 ∆ LFL17 % group Q2 2017 % group AMIM18 1,829 -1.7% 2.1% 3.1% 46.4% 1,861 47.2% Data Inv. Mgt.19 640 -4.9% -1.5% -1.8% 16.3% 673 17.1% PR & PA20 306 1.2% 5.3% 5.8% 7.8% 302 7.6% BC, HW & SC 21 1,163 4.7% 9.1% 2.8% 29.5% 1,110 28.1% Total Group 3,938 -0.2% 3.7% 2.4% 100.0% 3,946 100.0%

First half

£ million H1 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL % group H1 2017 % group AMIM 3,441 -3.6% 1.1% 2.2% 45.9% 3,570 46.7% Data Inv. Mgt. 1,236 -5.9% -1.9% -2.2% 16.5% 1,314 17.2% PR & PA 581 -2.7% 3.0% 3.7% 7.8% 597 7.8% BC, HW & SC 2,235 3.0% 8.7% 2.4% 29.8% 2,169 28.3% Total Group 7,493 -2.1% 2.9% 1.6% 100.0% 7,650 100.0%

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis

Second quarter

£ million Q2 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL % group Q2 2017 % group AMIM 1,382 -6.3% -2.7% -0.7% 43.2% 1,475 45.1% Data Inv. Mgt. 491 -4.3% -0.5% -1.3% 15.3% 513 15.7% PR & PA 288 0.9% 5.1% 5.8% 9.0% 285 8.7% BC, HW & SC 1,040 4.5% 8.9% 2.2% 32.5% 996 30.5% Total Group 3,201 -2.1% 1.8% 0.7% 100.0% 3,269 100.0%

First half

£ million H1 2018 ∆ reported ∆ constant ∆ LFL % group H1 2017 % group AMIM 2,639 -7.3% -2.8% -0.8% 42.9% 2,848 44.7% Data Inv. Mgt. 946 -5.1% -0.8% -1.5% 15.4% 997 15.6% PR & PA 551 -3.0% 2.6% 3.5% 9.0% 568 8.9% BC, HW & SC 2,013 2.5% 8.4% 1.9% 32.7% 1,963 30.8% Total Group 6,149 -3.6% 1.4% 0.3% 100.0% 6,376 100.0%

In the second quarter of 2018, like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs in the Group’s advertising and media investment management businesses improved slightly compared with the first quarter, with significant improvement in media investment management, particularly in North America, Continental Europe and Asia Pacific. The Group’s advertising businesses remain difficult, with all regions, except Western Continental Europe, slower, but particularly in North America, where the Group’s major networks remain under pressure.

Data investment management showed some improvement in the second quarter, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs down 1.3% compared with -1.7% in the first quarter. Although North America remains difficult, there was improvement in the United Kingdom, with double digit growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific up almost 3%. The Kantar Insights businesses, Kantar Public and Kantar Health remain challenged, but both Kantar Media and Kantar Worldpanel were stronger compared with the first quarter.

Public relations and public affairs was the strongest performing sector in the second quarter, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs up almost 6% compared with 1.1% in the first quarter. This was driven by strong growth in both the United Kingdom and Germany through the Group’s financial public relations businesses and double-digit growth in Latin America and the Middle East.

In the Group’s specialist communications businesses, direct, digital and interactive together with health & wellness were up strongly, but brand consulting remains challenging, particularly in the United States following some client losses towards the end of 2017.

Cash flow highlights

In the first half of 2018, operating profit was £842 million, depreciation, amortisation and goodwill impairment £211 million, non-cash share-based incentive charges £42 million, net interest paid £50 million, tax paid £251 million, capital expenditure £178 million and other net cash outflows £216 million. Free cash flow available for working capital requirements, debt repayment, acquisitions, share buy-backs and dividends was, therefore, £400 million.

This free cash flow was boosted by £469 million of disposal proceeds, offset by £136 million of new acquisition payments and £38 million of earnout payments, resulting in net cash proceeds of £295 million. These proceeds were offset by £201 million in share buy-backs, giving a total inflow of £94 million.

As a result, total net cash inflow amounted to £494 million, before any changes in working capital.

A summary of the Group’s unaudited cash flow statement and notes as at 30 June 2018 is provided in Appendix 1.

Balance sheet highlights

Average net debt in the first six months of 2018 was £4.979 billion, compared to £4.706 billion in 2017, at 2018 exchange rates, an increase of £273 million. The increase in the average net debt figure, reflects the increase in capital expenditure and dividends in the twelve months to 30 June 2018, together with a worsening net working capital position in the second half of 2017.

Net debt at 30 June 2018 was £4.632 billion, compared to £4.716 billion on 30 June 2017, at 2018 exchange rates, a decrease of £84 million. The decrease in the net debt figure at 30 June 2018 reflects £469 million proceeds in relation to disposal of the Group’s interest in certain associates and investments, the principal one of which was Globant S.A., largely offset by a deterioration in net working capital in the month of June. At 31 July 2018 net debt was £5.038 billion compared to £5.546 billion at 31 July 2017, at 2018 exchange rates, a decrease of £508 million, following an improvement in net working capital.

The average net debt to EBITDA ratio in the 12 months to 30 June 2018 is 2.1x. As outlined in the First Quarter Trading Update, a decision was taken to reduce the target range of the average net debt/EBITDA ratio from 1.5-2.0x to 1.5-1.75x, to be achieved over the next 12 to 18 months. The cash disposal proceeds of £469 million, the majority of which were received in June 2018 will help in achieving the revised target ratio. In addition, the Group’s interest in AppNexus was sold, the proceeds of which amounted to £169 million, which were received in August, and more recently the sale of the Group’s interest in oOh!media was announced.

A summary of the Group’s unaudited balance sheet and notes as at 30 June 2018 is provided in Appendix 1.

Return of funds to share owners

Your Board considers it appropriate to declare an interim dividend of 22.7p per share, the same as last year, a pay-out ratio of 53% for the first half, slightly above the target ratio of 50%.

During the first six months of 2018, 15.9 million shares, or 1.3% of the issued share capital, were purchased at a cost of £201 million and an average price of £12.63 per share.

Current trading

In July, like-for-like revenue and revenue less pass-through costs were up 2.1% and 0.4% respectively, in line with the first half growth rates. Cumulative like-for-like revenue and revenue less pass-through costs growth for the first seven months of 2018 is now 1.7% and 0.3% respectively.

Financial guidance

For 2018, reflecting the first half revenue less pass-through costs growth and second quarter revised forecast:

Like-for-like revenue and revenue less pass-through costs growth similar to the first half

Target full year headline PBIT margin similar to the first half decline of 0.4 margin points on a like-for-like basis

Strategy update

We intend to update share owners on the Group’s strategy before the end of the year. This update will address the actions that we will be taking to better position the business for growth and to address under-performing units and detail any restructuring costs that will be necessary, as well as the associated benefits.

Long-term targets

Revenue and revenue less pass-through costs growth in line with the industry average

Improvement in headline PBIT margin of between zero and 0.3 margin points, before the impact of currency

Annual headline diluted EPS growth of 5% to 10% p.a.

Average net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.5-1.75x

1 Percentage change in reported sterling 2 Percentage change at constant currency rates 3 Like-for-like growth at constant currency exchange rates and excluding the effects of acquisitions and disposals 4 Prior year figures have been restated for the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers as described in note 2 of Appendix 1 5 Headline earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation 6 Headline profit before interest, tax and share of results of associates 7 Headline profit before interest and tax 8 Headline profit before interest and tax as a percentage of revenue less pass-through costs, previously referred to as revenue less pass-through costs margin 9 Margin points 10 Diluted earnings per share based on headline earnings 11 Diluted earnings per share based on reported earnings 12 Percentage change at constant currency exchange rates 13 Like-for-like growth at constant currency exchange rates and excluding the effects of acquisitions and disposals 14 Following the implementation of IFRS 15, 2017 first half results restated resulting in an increase in revenue of £247 million (Q1 £107 million; Q2 £140 million) and an increase in revenue less pass-through costs of £14 million (Q1 £7 million; Q2 £7 million) 15 Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe 16 Percentage change at constant currency rates 17 Like-for-like growth at constant currency exchange rates and excluding the effects of acquisitions and disposals 18 Advertising and Media Investment Management 19 Data Investment Management 20 Public Relations & Public Affairs 21 Brand Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications

