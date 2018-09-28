WPP : Announces Industry-Leading Partnership with UN Women to Help Achieve Gender Equality Through the Power of Creativity

Today, coinciding with the UN Women’s Private Sector and Philanthropic
Leaders’ SDG-5 Summit, WPP announced their industry-leading
collaboration with UN Women. The commitment includes global, pro-bono
media support brokered by GroupM and creative services from WPP agencies
to help positively impact the lives of girls and women.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women and Lindsay Pattison, Chief Transformation Officer, WPP announce industry-leading partnership with UN Women to help achieve gender equality through the power of creativity (Photo: Business Wire)
The announcement comes on the back of over $1 Million in pro-bono media
placements and more than $6 Million in earned media secured for UN Women
to date through multiple campaigns, as part of WPP’s support for the
UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5) to achieve gender equality
and empower all women and girls.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, said:
“Changing how women and girls are seen and valued is fundamental to
creating a more equal world. The marketing and advertising industry,
which is so influential in shaping culture, is a key partner for us in
this effort. With WPP, we are building both awareness and game-changing
action to address gender inequality. Our work with WPP comes at the
perfect time, as unprecedented numbers of women are mobilizing worldwide
on equality issues, ranging from ending violence and sexual harassment
to calling for equal pay. This collaboration brings us both powerful
imagination and industry muscle.”
Today’s declaration will see WPP’s partnership with UN Women, the
world’s leading authority on gender equality, set a new agenda on
equality through creativity. In addition to this, WPP CEO Mark Read
today signed up to the Women’s Empowerment Principles, established by UN
Women and UN Global Compact as a guide for businesses on how to empower
women in the workplace, marketplace and community.
Long-term global commitment driving longer-term local action
WPP’s pledge is part of its long-term commitment to the cause of gender
equality, which includes its participation in the ground-breaking
industry-wide Common
Ground initiative with the UN, launched in 2016 at the Cannes Lions
International Festival of Creativity. For 2019, the new, innovative
approach titled Creativity for Equality will build on the global
strengths of UN Women and WPP to drive local impact, and follows
successful campaigns such as Grey NYC’s ‘Stop The Robbery’ and J. Walter
Thompson’s ‘Draw The Line,’ as well as of the pro-bono media secured to
date by GroupM to amplify UN Women’s voice.
Creativity for Equality will be piloted across six key countries:
US, UK, India, Turkey, Thailand and Mexico. More than a dozen WPP
agencies across these markets have committed to providing pro-bono
strategic, creative and media support during two key moments in UN
Women’s calendar: International Women’s Day in March and 16 Days of
Activism Against Gender Based Violence in November. In the case of
Mexico and the UK, the WPP teams will build on previous, successful work
they created for UN Women locally.
Lindsay Pattison, Chief Transformation Officer, WPP said: “Together
with UN Women, our mission is to empower women and raise awareness of
important gender equality issues. As the world leader in communications
services, WPP has the power and creative capability to help make the
lives of women better across the world.”
At the core of every country activation is J. Walter Thompson’s creative
power and GroupM’s media partnerships and investment strategy. GroupM
have further committed to gender equality by declaring UN Women their
Global Charity partner, pledging support through 2030 under the United
Nation's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Other capabilities
within WPP, including research and insight from Kantar and PR expertise
make the support from WPP truly comprehensive and unique in each market.
Kelly Clark, Global CEO, GroupM said: “Harnessing the power of
GroupM’s media relationships across the globe in support of UN Women’s
mission to improve gender equality is more than philanthropy, it is a
business imperative. This is an important cause for our people, our
clients and the world; we’re proud to help improve the lives of women
and girls everywhere.”
To date, more than 33 WPP agencies have developed 26 initiatives under
the Common Ground umbrella aimed at eradicating the harmful effects of
gender inequality.
