Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPP says COVID-19 dragged March net sales down 7.9%, braces for bigger impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Branding signage is seen for WPP Group, the largest global advertising and public relations agency at their offices in London

WPP said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic had forced its net sales down by 7.9% in March and the world's biggest advertising company expects worse to come, prompting it to cut yet more costs across the group.

The British owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and Hill+Knowlton agencies has already moved quickly to cut costs, setting out a plan on March 31 to pull the dividend and share buyback to save around 2 billion pounds in 2020 and see it through a downturn in client spending.

"The second quarter is going to be tough and logic would tell you that we had a partial impact in March and we'll start to see the full impact around the world in the second quarter," Chief Executive Mark Read told Reuters.

First quarter net sales, called like-for-like revenue less pass through costs, fell by 3.3%.

While the 107,000-employee group will be hit by the loss of work from clients in the travel, autos and luxury sectors, more than 50% of its work is for customers in consumer packaged goods, technology and pharmaceuticals which are still spending.

"We expect the impact of COVID-19 on our business to increase in the short term, but it is not possible to quantify the depth or duration of the impact," it said.

"We are nonetheless confident that, through our scenario planning, we are well positioned to take further action if the downturn is prolonged and to respond positively when the market picks up."

Leading rival Omnicom announced job cuts on Tuesday while peers Publicis and IPG have taken other cost-saving measures to get through the downturn.

Among additional cost-saving measures by WPP, the group has introduced a voluntary salary sacrifice from over 3,000 senior roles, put some staff on part-time working and cut some headcount. It did not say how many jobs would go.

The company, in the middle of a three-year turnaround, had reported a rebound in organic sales in the first two months, excluding greater China, before it came to a halt.

Read said changes made to the group such as the sale of market research arm Kantar meant it had the lowest net debt since 2007. It has cash and undrawn facilities of 4.4 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLICIS GROUPE 1.13% 27.66 Real-time Quote.-32.23%
WPP GROUP 2.85% 608.882 Delayed Quote.-44.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:41aASTRAZENECA : Pandemic's Effect Is 'Highly Uncertain', Says AstraZeneca
DJ
03:40aAIRBUS : 1Q Earnings Plunged Amid Worst Crisis Ever for the Industry - Update
DJ
03:38aAPTERYX IMAGING : Reports 2019 Results
PU
03:38aJD COM : Consumption Trends during COVID-19 through Data
PU
03:38aIMAGE SCAN : Interim results
PU
03:38aVALE S A : Performance in 1Q20 (EN)
PU
03:38aAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q1 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03:35aCOVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:35aHOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GMBH : closes 2019 with noticeably higher earnings
EQ
03:34aWPP says COVID-19 dragged March net sales down 7.9%, braces for bigger impact
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart eyes quick recovery as profit falls 12% on coronavirus cri..
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : reports profitable quarter driven by revenue growth in core businesses &nda..
5APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group