Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPP set to name internal favourite Mark Read as new CEO - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An usher holds a baton to guide attendees towards the AGM of advertising agency WPP in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP will name its unassuming former digital boss Mark Read as its new chief executive, tasked with turning around the world's largest advertising group in the wake of Martin Sorrell's departure, a city source told Reuters.

Read was seen as the leading internal candidate to become CEO after he spent almost nine years on the board from 2006 to 2015. He has also worked on strategy, acquisitions and digital operations since he wrote to Sorrell asking for a job in 1989.

The city source, who declined to be named because the decision is not yet public, said Read would be given the job as long as the two sides have agreed terms.

Due to publish results next Tuesday, WPP declined to comment.

Read stepped up to become WPP joint chief operating officer in April after Sorrell, its founder and the world's most famous advertising man, quit after 33 years in charge following a complaint of personal misconduct which he denied.

He takes over the 16 billion pound company at a difficult time, as the industry goes through a period of unprecedented change as clients seek to save costs by doing some digital marketing themselves and others turn to consultants for advice.

Others are placing ads directly on Google and Facebook, cutting out the middlemen advertising groups.

The group had outperformed its peers - Omnicom and IPG in the United States, France's Publicis and Havas and Japan's Dentsu - for years but lost its way in 2017 with organic growth disappearing.

Clients have told Reuters they hugely value WPP's work but they want the group to be streamlined. Operating in 112 countries, WPP has 400 separate agencies that provide everything from pure advertising to media planning strategies, data research and PR.

Those 400 agencies have traditionally competed with each other, meaning clients can deal with multiple different agencies. They now want those agencies to work together to provide a more simplified service.

Read told Reuters in June that WPP needed radical change to stay ahead of the digital revolution reshaping the industry.

Some moves are already evident - the group is moving its headquarters, has revamped its website to provide a more sleek message and clients and WPP executives have told Reuters they've seen a more collaborative approach from the top.

Married with two young children, Read had been the popular option among senior and junior members of WPP staff spoken to by Reuters.

News of his pending appointment was first reported by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alexandra Hudson)

By Kate Holton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENTSU INC 0.39% 5180 End-of-day quote.8.48%
INTERPUBLIC GROUP -0.51% 23.29 Delayed Quote.15.63%
OMNICOM GROUP -0.68% 68.95 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
PUBLICIS GROUPE -0.07% 55.3 Real-time Quote.-2.31%
WPP GROUP -1.46% 1278 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34pAsia Pacific Folding Carton Market 2013-2017 and Forecast to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:34pAMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY : Announces Real Men Wear Pink Campaign
BU
08:33p"Gene Therapy For Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis And Other Spinal Cord Disorders" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180230490)
AQ
08:33p71% of Florida Voters Support Amendment 3 Voter Control of Gambling Amendment unites Floridians
BU
08:32pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Fuel Injection Valve", for Approval (USPTO 20180230953)
AQ
08:32pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Investigators from GlaxoSmithKline plc Have Reported New Data on Therapeutics Research (A Single-Dose, Crossover-Design Bioequivalence Study...
AQ
08:32pApple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
RE
08:31p"Microalgal-Flour-Based Vegetable Fat And Its Use In Breadmaking And Patisserie" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180228188)
AQ
08:31pAT&T Invests More Than $130 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in the Knoxville Area
AQ
08:31pKIA MOTORS : Patent Application Titled "Brake Caliper Assembly" Published Online (USPTO 20180231076)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.