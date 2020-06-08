WR Meadows : RUSSELL SNOW ELECTED AS 4TH CSC VICE PRESIDENT

Congratulations to Russell Snow, CSP, CTR, and W. R. MEADOWS' Sales Manager/Product Group Manager Building Envelope, as he has recently been named 4th Vice President of Construction Specifications Canada (CSC).

CSC is a national multi-disciplinary, association committed to ongoing development and delivery of quality education programs, publications and services in the construction community. With over 25 years of experience in the construction industry, including building envelope, concrete restoration, and products used in the treatment of concrete, Russ has a lot to offer in his new role as 4th Vice President.

Russ has been a member of the CSC since 1997 and began his volunteering career as part of the organizing committee for what is now known as the Building Expo. Russ is a firm believer in the value of giving back to the association and has been a part of three chapters, including Edmonton, Toronto, and presently the Grand Valley Chapter, where he is the director.

'I am very excited to join the CSC Executive Council and hope that I can contribute to the continued growth of this great Association. I have been a part of the Board of Directors for a number of years and am looking forward to working with a great group of individuals dedicated to CSC,' says Russ.

In addition to Russ' new position as Vice President of CSC, he served as President of the Air Barrier Association of America and is a current member of the ASTM E06, ASTM D08, and American Concrete Institute committees. He is also vastly experienced in the development of specifications at the architectural/engineering level and the creation of presentations for continuing education programs through AEC Daily, the American Institute of Architects, and various other organizations. Russ attained his LEED Accredited Professional designation in April 2008.

Congratulations, Russ, on this impressive achievement!