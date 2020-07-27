WRAPUP 1-Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns

* Local transmissions in China highest since early March
* Vietnam locks down Danang, 80,000 tourists to be evacuated
* Australia warns Melbourne lockdown may be extended
* Hong Kong weighs unprecedented restaurant shutdown
SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Countries around Asia are
confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections and are
clamping down again to try to contain the disease, with
Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam
locking down the city of Danang.
Mainland China is battling the most aggressive return of
COVID-19 in months, confirming 57 new locally transmitted cases
on Sunday, the highest level since early March, driven by fresh
infections in the far western region of Xinjiang.
In the northeast, Liaoning province reported a fifth
straight day of new infections and Jilin province reported two
new cases, its first since late May.
Hong Kong is expected to announce further restrictions on
Monday including a ban on restaurant dining and mandated face
masks outdoors, local media reported.
The measures, which are expected to take effect from
Wednesday, would be the first time the city has completely
banned dining in restaurants.
Australian authorities warned a six-week lockdown in parts
of the southeastern Victoria state may last longer after the
country registered its highest daily increase in infections.
Most of Australia is effectively virus-free but flare-ups in
the two most populous southeastern states have authorities
scrambling to prevent a wider national outbreak.
"The tragedy of COVID-19 is that we know, with the number of
new infections that we have seen today, that there will be many
further deaths in the days ahead," Australia's Deputy Chief
Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters.
In Japan, the government said it would urge business leaders
to ramp up anti-virus measures such as staggered shifts, and
aimed to see rates of telecommuting achieved during an earlier
state of emergency.
"At one point, commuter numbers were down by 70 to 80%, but
now it's only about 30%," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura
said late on Sunday. "We really don't want to backtrack on this,
so we have to explore new ways of working and keep telecommuting
high."
Japan has avoided mass infections but a record surge in
cases during the past week in Tokyo and other urban centres has
experts worried the country faces a second wave.
Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists,
from the central city of Danang after three residents tested
positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said
on Monday.
The Southeast Asian country is back on high alert after the
government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections
since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in Danang.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to
focus on COVID-19 and the economy in his annual State of the
Nation Address on Monday.
Manila is weighing whether to re-impose stricter lockdown
measures after easing them saw a dramatic surge in infections
and deaths, with 62,326 cases reported since the first lockdown
was relaxed June 1.
Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is expected to
announce new measures to contain the outbreak as authorities
struggle to contain more than a dozen new clusters that have
appeared since curbs were lifted last month.
Indonesia is expected to report its 100,000th case on
Monday, having surpassed China with the highest number of cases
and deaths in East Asia.
North Korean state media reported on the weekend that the
border town of Kaesong was in lockdown after a person who
defected to South Korea three years ago returned this month with
symptoms of COVID-19.
If confirmed, it would be the first case officially
acknowledged by North Korean authorities.
South Korea has reported more than 14,000 cases and 298
deaths from the pandemic. Saturday's 113 infections were the
highest on a single day since March 31.
Papua New Guinea halted entry for travellers from Monday,
except those arriving by air, as it tightens curbs against
coronavirus infections that have more than doubled over the past
week.
While much of Asia is reimposing lockdowns and other curbs
on movement, India continues to ease restrictions despite a
relentless rise in infections. India has a total of 1.4 million
cases, behind only the United States and Brazil.
More than 16.13 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 644,836 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
(Reporting by Asia bureaus; Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing
by Michael Perry)