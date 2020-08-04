WRAPUP 1-Australia c.bank sees bumpy road to recovery as virus shuts down Victoria

* RBA leaves cash rate at 0.25%
* Expects GDP to fall 6% over 2020
* Expects unemployment to spike to 10% this year
* Australia Q2 retail sales volumes fall 3.4%
* Trade bonanza extended with Q2 surplus at A$23.4 billion
SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank held its
cash rate at an all-time low on Tuesday, predicting the economic
recovery will likely be both 'uneven' and 'bumpy' as the
country's second biggest state locks down to fight a resurgence
of the coronavirus.
In an ominous sign that underscored policymakers' cautious
stance, data out earlier showed retail sales volumes suffered
their biggest plunge in two decades in the second quarter and
analysts warned spending will remain depressed for some time
yet.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said its
emergency stimulus was 'working as expected' while leaving its
cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision.
The RBA, however, painted a gloomy picture for the coming
months, predicting the jobless rate would spike to 10% later
this year due to further job losses in Victoria which is
struggling to contain a second wave of infections.
Unemployment is seen staying elevated around current levels
of 7% over the next couple of years. Given the spare capacity,
the RBA expects inflation to continue to undershoot its 2% to 3%
medium-term target over the next two years.
The central bank will release its detailed quarterly outlook
on Friday.
"The Australian economy is going through a very difficult
period and is experiencing the biggest contraction since the
1930s," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting
statement.
"As difficult as this is, the downturn is not as severe as
earlier expected and a recovery is now underway in most of
Australia," Lowe added.
"This recovery is, however, likely to be both uneven and
bumpy with the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria having a major
effect on the Victorian economy."
Victoria declared a "state of disaster" this week following
a relentless surge in coronavirus infections since late June.
The RBA forecast a 6% drop in gross domestic product over
2020, and then expects 5% growth over the following year.
Consumer spending is proving to be one of the biggest drags
on the economy, with the larger-than-expected 3.4% drop in
second quarter retail volumes seen subtracting a hefty 0.6
percentage points from growth in that period.
In contrast to retailers, Australia's exporters have been
going gangbusters thanks to demand from China for iron ore and
other resources, while imports have been hammered by the
lockdowns.
Separate data on Tuesday showed the trade surplus swelled to
A$8.2 billion in June, taking the total for the second quarter
to a whopping A$23.4 billion.
Still, economists warned the outlook was further clouded by
the coronavirus woes in Victoria, with weekly spending data by
the country's major banks already showing signs of moderation.
"Victoria’s return to hard lock-down changes
everything...(and) presents a significant risk of Victoria
dragging down growth in national activity data in the last two
months of Q3," said Citi economist Josh Williamson.
"We could also see negative confidence impacts drag on data
in other states, particularly as other states have used the rise
in Victorian COVID-19 cases to defer opening their borders or
sought to tighten access to some states."
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)