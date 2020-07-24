WRAPUP 1-Life's a beach, but some European countries have new COVID-19 fears

* France advises citizens against travel to Catalonia
* Norway to re-impose quarantine for people arriving from
Spain
* Germany to offer free coronavirus tests to holidaymakers
BERLIN/OSLO July 24 (Reuters) - With the summer vacation
season in full swing Germany, France and Norway are taking
measures to try to stop people returning from holidays abroad
from spreading the coronavirus.
The new restrictions, imposed as countries worry about a
second COVID-19 wave, could dampen desire to travel abroad and
deal a severe blow to Spain's tourism sector, which accounts for
some 12% of the country's economic output.
Norway said it will re-impose a 10-day quarantine
requirement for people arriving from Spain from Saturday, while
France advised people not to travel to the Spanish region of
Catalonia.
Germany said it will offer returning holidaymakers free
coronavirus tests.
Spain has begun a tentative tourism reopening after a dismal
first half of the year. But it has also seen a rise in
infections in recent weeks and regional authorities across the
country have introduced new restrictions as they seek to stamp
out the surge.
In France, authorities are especially worried about
Catalonia, the northeastern region that includes Barcelona and
many popular holiday spots.
"Concerning the situation in Catatonia, which is displaying
worsened indicators for infection, we strongly encourage French
citizens to avoid going there until the health situation
improves," Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters.
Germany will offer all travelers returning from countries
designated high-risk a free coronavirus test or oblige them to
stay at home for two weeks.
Spain is not on the high-risk list but German health
officials urged people coming home from holidays in party
destinations there and elsewhere to get themselves tested within
three days.
Videos in recent weeks of unruly behaviour by some Germans
on the Spanish island of Mallorca and in Bulgaria has raised
concerns that holidaymakers are at increased risk of infection
that could be brought back home.
"The current infection figures show once again that we are
still in the middle of the corona pandemic," Health Minister
Jens Spahn said in a statement. "And increasing travel increases
the risk of more infections being brought back into Germany."
Germany has designated 130 countries as high-risk, including
Turkey, Egypt and the United States. Arrivals from that list who
cannot show a negative test result are already required to go
into quarantine for 14 days.
German authorities said they will cover the cost of the
tests in the first instance and are instructing airport
operators to set up testing facilities.
(Additional reporting by Christian Lowe in Paris
Editing by Frances Kerry)