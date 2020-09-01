WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity at nearly two-year high; new orders accelerate

* Manufacturing activity index increases to 56 in August
* New orders measure rises; employment gauge still lagging
* Construction spending edges up 0.1% in July
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity
accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August aided by a surge
in new orders, but employment at factories continued to lag amid
safety restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The upbeat report from the Institute for Supply Management
(ISM) strengthened expectations for a sharp rebound in economic
activity this quarter, though the improvement in manufacturing
remained uneven as the coronavirus pandemic boosted demand for
goods like home electronics at the expense of heavy-duty
equipment like machinery and aircraft.
The ISM described sentiment as "generally optimistic, though
to a lesser degree compared to July." The ISM said its index of
national factory activity increased to a reading of 56.0 last
month from 54.2 in July. That was the highest level since
November 2018 and marked three straight months of growth.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing,
which accounts for 11% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast the index would rise to 54.5 in August.
Manufacturers of transportation equipment said "airline
industry continues to be under great pressure." Makers of
machinery said "capital equipment new orders have slowed again."
In contrast, manufacturers of electrical equipment,
appliances and components reported "strong demand from existing
and new customers." Similar sentiments were echoed by makers of
chemical, wood and fabricated metal products.
Manufacturing is also picking up across the world. In China,
factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade
in August, while it remained on a recovery path in the euro
zone.
Stocks on Wall Street rallied on the data. The dollar was
steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices
fell.
STRONG ORDER GROWTH
The ISM's forward-looking new orders sub-index increased to
a reading of 67.6 in August from 61.5 in July. The survey's
measure of order backlogs at factories accelerated as did orders
for exports.
Though factory employment continued to improve last month,
it remained in contraction territory. The ISM's manufacturing
employment measure rose to a reading of 46.4 from 44.3 in July.
According to the ISM "companies and suppliers operated in
reconfigured factories, with limited labor application due to
safety restrictions."
Factory employment was already in decline before the
coronavirus crisis because of the Trump administration's trade
war with China. Its struggle to rebound even as orders received
by factories are rising fits in with economists' views that the
labor market is losing steam after being boosted by the
reopening of businesses in May.
The government's closely followed employment report to be
released on Friday is expected to show 1.4 million jobs created
in August after 1.763 million were added in July, according to a
Reuters survey of economists. That would leave nonfarm payrolls
about 11.5 million below their pre-pandemic level.
A separate report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday
showed construction spending edged up 0.1% in July after falling
0.5% in June. Economists had forecast construction spending
rebounding 1.0% in July. Construction spending dipped 0.1% on a
year-on-year basis.
Spending on private construction projects advanced 0.6%,
boosted by investment in homebuilding amid record-low mortgage
rates. Spending on residential projects surged 2.1%, eclipsing a
1.0% drop in outlays on nonresidential construction projects
such as manufacturing and power plants.
Spending on public construction projects tumbled 1.3%.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)