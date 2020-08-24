WRAPUP 2-Belarus arrests opposition figures, calls in Nobel laureate after mass protests

* Thousands protest over results of presidential election
* Lukashenko calls protesters 'rats'
* Belarus rouble, govt bond under pressure
* People rush to buy foreign currency
* Central bank board member: currency shortage is
"technical"
(Adds Alexievich, Putin and Lukashenko phone call)
MINSK/MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The authorities in Belarus
arrested two leading opposition figures on Monday and called a
Nobel laureate in for questioning, a day after thousands of
people defied the army to march demanding the downfall of
president Alexander Lukashenko.
Two weeks after an election which his opponents say he
rigged, Lukashenko has shown little sign of bringing a halt to
the demonstrations, the biggest threat to his 26-year-old rule.
The president, who has called the protesters "rats", said
last week he ordered police to put down any demonstrations in
Minsk. But tens of thousands took to the streets on Sunday in
one of the biggest demonstrations since the election, and
dispersed peacefully.
In a sign of the peril to an already shaky economy, several
banking sources told Reuters most banks had effectively run out
of foreign currency to meet surging demand from residents trying
to sell the Belarusian rouble. Queues have become common at
exchange points.
A board member at the Belarus central bank told Reuters the
issue was a technical one involving the physical availability of
banknotes, and did not signal liquidity problems.
A spokesman for the Coordination Council, an opposition body
set up last week, told Reuters two of its highest profile
members, Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky, had been detained
on Monday near a factory entrance.
Separately, Belarusian Nobel laureate author Svetlana
Alexievich has been called in for questioning by state
investigators over a criminal case against the Council, the
spokesman said, and is due to meet them on Wednesday.
Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel literature prize, is a
member of the Council, which was set up with the stated aim of
promoting a peaceful handover of authority and comprises dozens
of public figures including the former head of the main state
drama theatre.
The government has launched a criminal investigation,
calling the Council an illegal attempt to seize power. Many
leading opposition figures are in jail or have fled the country.
"Belarus has changed and authorities will have to talk to
us," one of the council members, Maria Kolesnikova, told
reporters.
CURRENCY SHORTAGE
Central bank board member Dmitry Murin told Reuters any
shortage of foreign currency at exchange points "has a technical
nature - there is an issue with physical availability of the
banknotes. Banks do not have forex liquidity shortages as of
now."
Banking sources described what appears to be a serious
shortage of hard currency despite an infusion of cash last week.
"There is panic now, demand for foreign currency cash is
very high," one currency dealer in Minsk told Reuters, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
"The only bank that has (foreign) cash is Raiffeisen Bank,
which sold it very actively last week. But the last plane
carrying cash arrived in Belarus last Friday. Our bank and
others wanted to buy foreign cash today but Raiffeisen said they
have none."
A spokesperson for Priorbank, Raiffeisen's subsidiary in
Minsk, declined to comment.
A source at a state-run Belarusian bank told Reuters his
bank had received requests from customers to withdraw $2.5
million but had just $100,000 in its coffers.
Another person at a unit of a Russian bank said withdrawals
had to be requested several days in advance and there was no
guarantee they would be granted.
On the official market, the Belarus rouble
fell around 1% against the both the euro and the dollar on
Monday. Against the euro it was at a record low.
FINANCIAL CRISIS
The currency weakness would make it costlier to service $2.5
billion in debt payments due by end-2020. The
central bank had less than three months' import cover as of
end-2019, World Bank estimates show.
"It is very clear that there is a massive shortage of
foreign exchange, and of course it is one of the countries that
definitely already has low FX reserves," said David Hauner, head
of emerging markets cross-asset strategy for EMEA at Bank of
America Global Research. "....The country does not have a lot of
cushion to weather that sort of turmoil for a prolonged period."
The CEO of Viber Rakuten, which runs the Viber messaging
service, was quoted by Interfax as saying the firm was
considering halting investments in Belarus. Djamel Agaoua said
employees had been moved out of Minsk to remote locations.
Belarus is the former Soviet state with the closest
political, economic and cultural ties to Russia, and its
territory is seen as crucial to Russia's European defence
strategy. That has left the Kremlin with a choice of whether to
continue to back Lukashenko as his authority ebbs.
Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday Belarus
protesters were seeking a Venezuela-style crisis and 'bloodshed'
rather than peaceful resolution.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko spoke by
phone on Monday in their third call in just 10 days, touching on
the Belarus situation and agreeing that Belarusians would take
part in trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine.
Western countries have had to balance their sympathy for a
nascent pro-democracy movement with concern about provoking
Moscow. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met top
opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania on
Monday, and is due to discuss Belarus during a trip to Russia.
"She's a very impressive person and I can see why she is so
popular in her country," Biegun said. "The purpose of the
meeting was to listen, to hear what the thinking is by the
Belarusian people, and to see what they are doing to obtain
rights of self-determination."
