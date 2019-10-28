WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for EMEA Presented to Southampton Business School

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce Southampton Business School at the University of Southampton as this year’s winner of the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the EMEA region.

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award honors emerging business schools that advance impact-focused research. Each year, three winners from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are selected based on their demonstrated innovation and research excellence. The award series was created by WRDS and SSRN to elevate the visibility, impact, and credibility of academic research and the faculty who conduct it, and complements the WRDS Research Paper Series, a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work.

This first of its kind partnership between WRDS, the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide; and SSRN, the world-leading preprint server and early-stage research network highlights the power of collaboration in advancing impact-focused research and business education. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS enables comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in research.

Bob Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS and Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, presented the award to Jess Hawkins, Faculty Executive Officer at Southampton Business School, during the AACSB EMEA annual conference.

“Receiving this award from WRDS and SSRN is an honour and a tribute to the excellent research that our academic staff at Southampton Business School is undertaking. We are truly proud of this award which acknowledges and appreciates the quality of our research,” said Professor Martin Broad, Head of Southampton Business School.

Bob Zarazowski offered his congratulations to Southampton Business School. “We are delighted to recognize the caliber of teaching and research taking place at SBS, and its work to advance business education,” he said. “Southampton Business School is establishing itself as a research leader.”

Gregg Gordon said, “On behalf of SSRN, I am pleased to offer our congratulations to Southampton Business School for its distinction in academic research. It is exciting to elevate the visibility and credibility of global business schools like SBS through this partnership with WRDS.”

ABOUT SSRN

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 330,600 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of specialized research networks. Each of SSRN’s networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with other subscribers and authors concerning their own and other’s research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries.

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions — enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials, research support, and Classroom by WRDS — a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom. The WRDS Experience is more than just a data platform.

WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a partnership with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The two organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.

An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services — all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 18,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 98,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

