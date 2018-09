WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of WSI Industries, Inc. (“WSI Industries” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: WSCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. (“Polaris”) (NYSE: PII) in a transaction valued at approximately $23.9 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of WSI Industries will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of WSI Industries common stock.

If you own common stock of WSI Industries and purchased any shares before September 6, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

