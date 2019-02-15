WSJ Tax Guide 2019 : 529 Education Savings Accounts -- Journal Report

The tax overhaul made so-called 529 accounts more flexible -- but there is also a downside.

Named after a section of the tax code enacted two decades ago, 529 accounts allow savers to contribute dollars after federal taxes have been paid on them. The assets are invested and can grow free of federal and state taxes.

Withdrawals from the accounts are tax-free if they are used to pay eligible education expenses such as college tuition, books, and often room and board.

These plans are popular with middle- and upper-income families. According to Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of Savingforcollege.com, assets in 529 plans grew to $329 billion in June 2018 from $129 billion a decade earlier.

Most 529 plans are offered by states, and nearly all states have them. More than 30 states offer a tax break for contributions, says Mr. Kantrowitz. Savers dissatisfied with their own state's investment offerings or fees can go elsewhere, although investment options are limited in most states.

-- Paying for K-12 education: A big change in the tax law allows 529 plan assets to be used for up to $10,000 per year, per student, for private-school tuition for K-12.

This change provides savers who have a 529 plan with more flexibility.

But private schools will likely want to know about families' 529 savings and may take that information into account when making financial-aid decisions. Those who want to use this new break should also check carefully to make sure that these withdrawals are approved for their specific plan. Several states have clarified that they are, but others -- including New York, California, Michigan and New Jersey -- have warned account owners that such withdrawals are subject to taxes and other charges.

-- Transfers to 529 ABLE accounts: In another significant change, the overhaul also enabled savers to transfer funds from 529 plans to 529 ABLE accounts. ABLE accounts are for people who become blind or disabled before age 26, and they don't limit the person's access to Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, benefits.

Like 529 plans, 529 ABLE accounts allow assets to grow tax-free. Annual contributions are capped at $15,000, and withdrawals can be tax-free if used to pay expenses such as housing, legal fees and employment training. Total assets in an account can reach $100,000 without affecting SSI benefits.

The recent change allows transfers of up to $15,000 a year from a regular 529 plan to a 529 ABLE account. The ability to make such transfers avoids a significant drawback. It is that after the disabled person's death, remaining funds in an ABLE account typically go to the state to repay benefits if the person was receiving Medicaid -- as many are.

The assets of a regular 529 plan needn't go to the state at death, however. So under the new rules, someone could fund a 529 account for a disabled person and transfer money from it as needed to a 529 ABLE account, according to Mr. Kantrowitz. This arrangement offers tax-free growth and perhaps a state-tax deduction, without giving up ownership of assets.

Owners of 529 and 529 ABLE accounts who want to use this new benefit should check their state plans to make sure it is allowed.

Laura Saunders

