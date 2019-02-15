WSJ Tax Guide 2019 : State and Local Tax Deduction -- Journal Report

In a landmark change, the tax overhaul put a cap on deductions for state and local taxes, known as SALT. Previously these deductions were unlimited for individuals, although many people who owed the alternative minimum tax lost the benefit of some or all of their SALT write-offs.

For 2018, taxpayers can deduct property and income or sales taxes, but only up to $10,000 per return. This change expires at the end of 2025.

For example, say that Dan is a single filer who owes $6,000 of state income tax and $6,000 of property tax on his home. For 2017, he could deduct the $12,000 total of these taxes. But for tax years 2018-2025, the deduction is capped at $10,000 per return, and it isn't indexed for inflation.

According to the Tax Foundation, this change is expected to hit hardest in the six states where SALT deductions are highest as a percentage of income: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Maryland and Oregon.

Lawmakers in some states have considered strategies to preserve the full deductibility of state and local taxes. One proposed fix would, in effect, have converted these levies to charitable contributions that could be deducted on the federal return.

In August, the Treasury Department moved to block attempts by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to enable their residents to take such write-offs. But Treasury's proposal also pinches tax-credit programs that benefit private schools and other programs in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere, preventing donors from getting more money in tax breaks than they contribute.

Treasury's rule wouldn't affect New York's other major attempt to work around the cap -- an optional payroll tax shifting SALT deductions from individuals who can no longer fully take them to businesses that can. Businesses have been skeptical of this idea, and relatively few signed up for 2019.

The new cap will affect many married couples more than singles, because the $10,000 SALT limit is per return and not per person.

Some Wall Street Journal readers have asked whether two spouses can each file separately and claim two $10,000 deductions. The answer is no. Although married couples can file separate returns, in this case each spouse would get a $5,000 deduction for state and local taxes. To qualify for two $10,000 deductions, the couple would have to divorce.

Laura Saunders

Write to laura.saunders@wsj.com.