Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WSSCC : Names New Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

GENEVA, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) and UNOPS announce the appointment of Mr Dominic O'Neill as the new Executive Director of WSSCC. Mr O'Neill brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in the development industry on a national and global level. He will commence this new assignment in September 2020.

Mr O'Neill currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for the World Wildlife Fund International. He is also a non-executive Director on the Board of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). Additionally, he has assumed the position of the United Kingdom's Executive Director on the Board of the African Development Bank, where he chaired the committee on human resources, information technology and administration.

"WSSCC is at a critical point in its 30-year history as it evolves into the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund by 2021. Mr Dominic O'Neill's understanding of both public health and environmental issues as well as his political acumen makes him the ideal candidate to lead the organization through this transformation," said Ms Hind Othman-Khatib, Executive Chair of WSSCC.

The Steering Committee of WSSCC recently approved the new 2021-2025 strategy, under which the organization is evolving into a global financing mechanism, the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, whose mission is to address the void in the global response to the sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health crisis. The new Fund will formally begin operations on 1 January 2021.

Mr O'Neill joined the World Wildlife Fund in 2017, after 15 years with the Department for International Development (DFID), the UK government's foreign aid agency, most recently as head of the United Nations and Commonwealth Department overseeing the UK's funding to various UN agencies. Prior to this, Mr O'Neill worked for DFID in Yemen, Iraq, Sierra Leone and Nepal and as an Environmental Health Policy advisor. Prior experience also includes serving as a District Environmental Officer for the Namibian Ministry of Health and as a Country Director for Raleigh International.

"I am very honoured to join WSSCC at this transformational moment," Mr O'Neill said. "Sanitation and hygiene are key to so many things, including public health, environmental protection, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It is time to scale up solutions, based on a multi-stakeholder approach, and ensure sanitation and hygiene for all."

Born in the UK, Mr O'Neill has qualifications in environmental health and water.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About WSSCC

The Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council is a UNOPS-hosted membership organization with 30 years of expertise working to improve sanitation and hygiene for those most left behind and least able to respond. WSSCC has been focusing on SDG 6.2 (sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health). Learn more on our website and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Press contact

Hiroyuki Saito, Head of Corporate Communications and Advocacy

Tel: +41 22 552 5212; Mobile: +41 79 684 3598; Email: hiroyuki.saito@wsscc.org

Available for interviews

  • Hind Khatib-Othman, Executive Chair of WSSCC

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsscc-names-new-executive-director-301064337.html

SOURCE WSSCC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:48aHOCHTIEF : wins EUR 500 million contract for new A40 Rhine Bridge
PU
08:48aHOCHTIEF : Flatiron Officially Awarded $135 million Contract for State Route 210 Rehabilitation and Lane Replacements Project in Los Angeles
PU
08:48aHOCHTIEF : AGM – Nominal net loss of EUR 206 million due to BICC one-off effect // Operational net profit up 28% to EUR 669 million // Strong liquidity and order book
PU
08:46aSIRE BIOSCIENCE : Announces the Opening of its New Headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario
AQ
08:45aGREATER THAN : launches cloud-based loyalty program for auto insurance customers
AQ
08:43aCOVESTRO : decides on solidarity measures
PU
08:43aKNORR BREMSE : Heinz Hermann Thiele, Thomas Enders and Theodor Weimer proposed as new members of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG
PU
08:43aINNOVATION LEADERSHIP THROUGH RAW MATERIAL RESEARCH : Knorr-Bremse and John von Neumann University complete joint R&D project
PU
08:43aSUPER-FAST MOBILITY FOR RUSSIA : Knorr-Bremse to supply equipment for new Sapsan high-speed trains
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group