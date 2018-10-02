WTAS: Support for President Donald J. Trump’s Successful Trade Negotiations with Mexico and Canada

Members of Congress

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI): 'The United States benefits when all three countries are held to the high standards laid out in Trade Promotion Authority. That's why I'm pleased that the Trump administration succeeded in bringing Canada into the fold to reach a trilateral agreement.'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY): 'As someone who voted against NAFTA and opposed it for many years, I knew it needed fixing. The president deserves praise for taking large steps to improve it.'

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): 'President Trump has proved his critics wrong again by delivering on his promise to renegotiate NAFTA in America's favor. The USMCA is the most impressive result yet of the Trump Administration's trade agenda, which is focused on increasing our nation's industrial capacity and protecting high-quality jobs for American workers.'

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX): 'This agreement is a positive step toward to maintaining a strong, unified North American economy, and I look forward to reviewing the details.'

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA): 'I applaud President Trump for this impressive new agreement with Canada. While many in Washington claimed it could not be done, President Trump worked tirelessly to bring Canada to the table and negotiate a new trade deal that is better for American workers and consumers.'

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT): 'I am pleased that the Trump administration was able to strike a deal to modernize NAFTA with both Mexico and Canada. … Maintaining a trilateral North American deal is an important prerequisite to preserving and extending those gains and the Trump administration has achieved that goal.'

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-KS): 'This trade pact will provide our farmers and ranchers with much needed export market certainty and will strengthen the relationship with two of our most important trading partners.'

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA): 'President Trump is keeping his promise to achieve better trade deals for America. Our economy has changed significantly since NAFTA was signed 24 years ago, and I saw that first-hand living and working around the world. It is encouraging that the Trump Administration succeeded in bringing both Mexico and Canada to the negotiating table.'

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA): '1st reading of midnight agreement btwn Canada Mexico & US looks very favorable to American + Iowa agriculture'

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA): 'President Trump is making good on his promise to get deals done that will boost confidence, provide certainty and unleash optimism across farm country in Iowa and the rest of the U.S.'

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS): 'I appreciate the administration working to make certain these markets remain available to Kansas farmers, ranchers and manufacturers, providing them some much-needed certainty.'

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO): 'Congratulations to President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on the USMCA trade agreement.'

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC): 'I applaud the Trump Administration on reaching an agreement with Mexico and Canada to replace the outdated NAFTA and ensure our alliances with our neighbors remain strong.'

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE): 'Mexico & Canada are NE's 2 largest trading partners. It's encouraging to see that our 3 nations have renegotiated a modernized #NAFTA.'

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC): 'I applaud President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer, Prime Minister Trudeau, President Peña Nieto, and President-elect López Obrador for taking the necessary steps to take on the status quo and work towards a better deal.'

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY): 'Since day one, President Trump and his trade team have promised to level the playing field for American families, workers, and businesses. The president's announcement of a new, modernized trade agreement with Canada and Mexico represents a major step toward fulfilling that promise. … A new approach to North American trade was long overdue.'

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX): 'This important and welcome announcement that the United States, Mexico, and Canada have reached a trilateral agreement to update and modernize NAFTA for the 21st century can be a big win for America's workers, farmers, and ranchers.'

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (R-TX): 'President Trump promised to deliver a modernized NAFTA agreement that was better for America's farmers, ranchers, businesses and workers - and I'm hopeful this newly announced agreement will do just that.'

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR): 'By standing up for U.S. workers and negotiating from strength, the administration has secured a new trade agreement that will further advance America's interests and priorities.'

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL): 'The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on western hemisphere trade is a major victory for all Americans. This modernized replacement of NAFTA will generate economic growth, create new jobs and level the playing field.'

Rep. Rod Blum (R-IA): '@realDonaldTrump @USTradeRep @SecretarySonny @SecretaryRoss promised our farmers a win on trade and are delivering - good news for farmers and ag in #IA01 this morning with announcement of the US Mexico Canada Agreement.'

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL): 'The trade agreement announced today with Mexico and Canada is a positive step in putting American workers and farmers on a more even playing field.'

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL): 'This modernized trade deal will build on the economic growth we have seen, expand markets for farmers and manufacturers and create new, good-paying jobs. I applaud the Trump Administration for their diligent work in securing a better deal for the American people.'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): 'Promises made, promises kept. Look forward to reading more details of the #NAFTA replacement, & I'm encouraged by the innovative #agriculture #manufacturing priorities of the #USCMA trade deal to benefit our workers, our producers, & our economy.'

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN): 'I am pleased to see that a trilateral agreement has been reached between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.'

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS): 'The United States-Mexico Trade Agreement unveiled by President Trump today is great news for Kansas farmers and manufacturers.'

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI): 'I am extremely pleased to see a new trilateral agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada that updates and modernizes NAFTA for the 21st century.'

Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO): 'As a sixth-generation family farmer, I can say with certainty that #USMCA is HUGE for farmers! Under the leadership of @realDonaldTrump, the U.S. has turned a page on unfair trade deals & rebalanced trade relationships for free, fair, and reciprocal trade.'

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO): 'I'm pleased w/ new NAFTA agreement with Canada and Mexico. Particularly pleased that Canada is willing to open their dairy markets…'

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO): 'Today's USMCA announcement creates more balanced and fairer trade for American workers. It stimulates U.S. manufacturing by supporting domestic vehicle and auto parts production, and sets new standards for agricultural biotechnology.'

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC): 'Congratulations to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the WH team on a job well done renegotiating NAFTA-will be a major win for American workers and farmers. The President continues to deliver on his 'America First' promise.'

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND): 'Congratulations @POTUS & @USTradeRep on getting NAFTA agreement done with both Mexico & Canada!'

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): 'This is tremendous news for our North Country economy, and I applaud U.S. and Canadian negotiators for their tireless work on this important agreement.'

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-OH): 'Since he took office, President Trump set out to work with Congress to negotiate trade agreements that are balanced and beneficial for American workers. NAFTA and other trade agreements need to be updated to reflect changes in the global economy. The President and his team did exactly that.'

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH): 'My priority is protecting American workers & businesses. This agreement between all three countries marks an important step in the process to renegotiate #NAFTA.'

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH): 'I am pleased that the United States, Mexico, and Canada have come together in agreement on a modern trade agreement for our modern economy.'

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA): 'I strongly congratulate President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer on securing a new and far better trade agreement with our neighbors to the north and south. This is a major win for American workers, jobs, consumers, and small businesses in Western Pennsylvania and all over our country.'

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC): 'HUGE win for the American worker! Job well done, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!'

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC): 'President Donald Trump successfully negotiated an updated trade agreement to replace the outdated North American Free Trade Agreement, proving once again his commitment to Promises Made, Promises Kept.'

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN): 'This new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, replacing outdated NAFTA, prevents unfair foreign labor competition, protects American technology, and grows domestic manufacturing.'

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX): 'I applaud President Trump for delivering on his campaign promise to strike a new deal with Mexico and Canada - a feat many claimed impossible.'

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX): 'President @realdonaldtrump is delivering on his promise to promote freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in North America - succeeding where previous administrations have failed.'

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX): 'I commend the Trump administration for taking steps to renegotiate NAFTA, so we can benefit from more reciprocal and balanced trade that prioritizes American farmers, ranchers, businesses and workers.'

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT): 'I am thrilled to see a new NAFTA agreement with Mexico and Canada. I look forward to reviewing the final USCMA.'

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA): 'I'm encouraged that Canada has joined us and Mexico to create a modern free trade agreement that expands markets for our exporters and further grows our economy.'

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA): 'The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is outstanding news for America's farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. Under this deal, Central Washington wheat farmers gain fair treatment, and dairy producers gain greater access to the Canadian market.'

Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA): 'I congratulate Ambassador Lighthizer and his team for the work they have done so far in this agreement. … With 40% of jobs tied to trade in my home state of Washington, an updated NAFTA agreement is beneficial for our workers, businesses, and farmers.'

State Officials

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR): '#USMCA is good news for AR & AR farmers. The agreement will enable our agricultural producers to continue trade w/ our state's export customers in Mexico & Canada. While I am still studying many of the details, this is a victory for American workers & Pres @realDonaldTrump.'

Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO): 'Let's hope all 3 countries can move ahead with the new trade agreement with certainty, with protections for Colorado farmers, workers and businesses.'

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA): 'I am excited to hear news of this United States-Mexico-Canada agreement. NAFTA has been good for agriculture, but a modernized agreement could provide better gains for Iowa farmers. Strengthening trade with Canada and Mexico provides more certainty to our Iowa farmers and the agribusinesses sector.'

Gov. Jeff Colyer (R-KS): 'Renewing and modernizing this agreement will be a great help to farmers, ranchers, and businesses in Kansas. We are grateful to President Trump for his continued support of these industries and the economic health of our state and nation.'

Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI): 'I am pleased to see the U.S., Canada, and Mexico moving forward together again. Updating trade agreements to improve market access and stability for Michigan's key industries - including agriculture and manufacturing - is critically important.'

Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO): 'Despite skeptics saying NAFTA could never be fixed, President Trump has continued to deliver on promises made to bring about bold and necessary reforms for our economy. The USMCA trade deal is a positive move for our farmers and for the first time provides support for 21st century innovations in agriculture and biotechnology.'

Gov. Phil Bryant (R-MS): 'I have asked Mississippians to be patient and stand firm with @realDonaldTrump. Today America is still winning. Just think what he could do if the Democrats and the mainstream media would stop their relentless attacks. I am proud of my president.'

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND): 'We're encouraged to hear that negotiators have reached consensus to update our trilateral trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. … We're grateful to the administration for its continued efforts to expeditiously negotiate free and fair trade agreements that benefit American producers and consumers.'

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE): 'President Trump has delivered on his promise to finalize a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The importance of this new deal to Nebraska cannot be overstated.'

Gov. Dennis Daugaard (R-SD): 'I am very pleased to hear that the President and his administration have struck a new trade deal that will better serve South Dakota agricultural producers and South Dakota manufacturers. Canada and Mexico rank number one and number two as South Dakota's top international trading partners. I'm hopeful this deal will adopted by Congress.'

Gov. Phil Scott (R-VT): 'I'm very pleased to see leaders in the U.S., Mexico and Canada come to an initial agreement that modernizes the free trade agreement governing these three countries while keeping our trilateral partnership intact.'

Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI): 'This is a big win for Wisconsin's dairy farmers. This new deal will open up Canadian markets for our dairy farmers, eliminate certain tariffs, and eliminate Canada's protectionist trade policies related to ultra-filtered milk that targeted Wisconsin dairy producers.'

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV): 'Our great president @realDonaldTrump strikes again. No question the USMCA will bring opportunity and job growth to our entire nation and to WV as well. Go Donald go!'

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R): 'Today's announcement is a big step forward for mutually beneficial trade. The USMCA will lead to balanced, reciprocal trade that supports high-paying jobs and grows both the U.S. economy and those of our neighbors and trading partners.'

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (R): 'This is the welcome news our farmers need as they bring in this year's harvest and plan for 2019.'

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles (R): 'Excited to hear about the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. Our producers need the certainty that comes from trade. Looking forward to getting the full details of #USMCA in the coming days.'

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (R): 'Just as President Donald J. Trump promised, Canada has agreed to join the new trade agreement with the United States and Mexico to replace the failed NAFTA agreement! Once again, President Donald J. Trump's is keeping his promises.'

West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt (R): 'We have faith this agreement will put America on equal footing with the rest of the world, as well as benefit the American and West Virginian farmer alike.'

Cabinet Members

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Joint Statement with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland: 'Today, Canada and the United States reached an agreement, alongside Mexico, on a new, modernized trade agreement for the 21st Century: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA will give our workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses a high-standard trade agreement that will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region. It will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home.'

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin: 'The US-Mexico-Canada deal will open markets and create economic opportunities for workers and businesses across North America. Modernizing this agreement rebalances our important trade partnerships and will boost economic growth for our three nations.'

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross: 'This deal clearly vindicates @realDonaldTrump's trade policy. It is fundamental reform. Rest in peace #NAFTA.'

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue: 'The great news of a new USMCA deal is important for our economy as a whole, including the agricultural sector, which counts Canada and Mexico in our top three trading partners. … We have secured greater access to these vital markets and will maintain and improve the highly productive integrated agricultural relationship we have as nations.'

Policy & Advocacy Organizations

American Automotive Policy Council President Matt Blunt: 'We are reviewing the final details, but we commend the United States, Canada, and Mexico negotiators for striking a deal. We have supported the negotiations to modernize the NAFTA and we applaud the conclusion of a trilateral agreement.'

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: 'Today's announcement regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is welcome news. This was a hard-fought win and we commend the administration for all the efforts to solidify the trading relationships we have with our North American neighbors.'

American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Thomas Gibson: 'We appreciate the administration's hard work to reach this trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico- especially regarding measures that ensure North American steel continues to be used in automobile production.'

American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers: 'We urge Congress to approve the USMCA. Having Canada as a trading partner and a party to this agreement is critical for North American energy security and U.S. consumers. Retaining a trade agreement for North America will help ensure the U.S. energy revolution continues into the future.'

American Soybean Association: 'The Administration's announcement that it has reached an agreement with Canada, bringing to fruition a trilateral trade agreement including Mexico, is welcome news for soy growers.'

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning: 'One critical component is the increase in country of origin requirements to 75 percent, which will ensure that automobiles which purport to be made in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will have at least three-quarters of their parts made in North America. Additional concessions on agriculture, intellectual property, manufacturing, currency and labor put America first.'

American International Automobile Dealers Association President and CEO Cody Lusk: 'Today's announcement of a trilateral agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico allows the entirety of the auto industry, from manufacturers to hometown dealers, to once again plan for the future.'

Association of Equipment Manufacturers President Dennis Slater: 'The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is a step in the right direction. Trade agreements provide better access to customers across the globe and help us add to the 1.3 million jobs our industry supports in the United States.'

Business Roundtable: 'Business Roundtable is encouraged that the Administration has struck a deal with Canada and Mexico on updating NAFTA, maintaining its trilateral structure that is critical for North American supply chains.'

Business Software Alliance: 'The Software Alliance applauds the announcement of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), in connection with efforts to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).'

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue: 'We welcome the announcement that negotiators have reached a deal to modernize NAFTA. We look forward to reviewing the details with our members to determine next steps, and we commend the negotiators for their commitment to finding a path forward that includes the US, Mexico, and Canada.'

Coalition for a Prosperous America Chairman Dan DiMicco: '[The President's] economic and trade teams, led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, have taken another strong step to improve America's global competitiveness through smart trade reform.'

Coalition of Services Industries President Christine Bliss: 'It is encouraging that the USMCA contains a number of very positive elements, including strong telecom and digital trade chapters, and a prohibition on data localization for financial services.'

U.S. Grains Council Chairman Jim Stitzlein: 'The U.S. Grains Council (USGC) is very pleased to see the United States, Mexico and Canada have reached a new agreement. We appreciate the dedicated, hard work of our negotiating team to achieve this outcome with our neighbors and customers…'

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes: 'Maintaining dairy market access in Mexico and improving market access into Canada were IDFA's top priorities during the talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement. We're also pleased that the Administration was successful in getting Canada to eliminate Class 7 pricing. This new agreement will preserve our vital partnership with both countries and allow the U.S. dairy industry to seek more export opportunities.'

Internet Association Director of Trade Policy Jordan Haas: 'The internet sector commends USTR and its counterparts in Canada and Mexico for coming to a new trilateral trade agreement to modernize NAFTA.'

National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons: 'Manufacturers are extremely encouraged that our call for a trilateral agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico has been answered.'

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA): 'We are encouraged by the news of a tri-lateral #NAFTA agreement with Canada and look forward to reviewing the agreement.'

National Cattlemen's Beef Association President Kevin Kester: 'This new agreement is great news for American cattle producers, and another sign that President Trump's overall trade strategy is working.'

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern: 'We appreciate that the Trump Administration continually raised the profile of our issues at the negotiating table.'

National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay: 'The administration, as well as officials from Canada and Mexico, should be applauded for months of hard work aimed at modernizing NAFTA for the 21st century - a goal retailers have shared from the start.'

Nebraska Corn Board Chairman David Bruntz: 'We still have a little way to go with final approvals, but this is definitely a step in the right direction and we appreciate the work our administration has done to meet the NAFTA withdrawal deadline.'

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson: 'The announcement that the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have come to terms on a new and improved free-trade agreement is a major 'win' for Nebraska's farmers and ranchers and an important step forward in helping eliminate trade related uncertainty in agricultural markets.'

Plastic Industry Association President and CEO William Carteaux: 'The North American plastics industry works best when it works together, and we applaud negotiators for their hard work to modernize a trade agreement that will benefit the economies of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.'

Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council President Karen Kerrigan: 'We applaud President Trump and his team for going the distance with our trading partners and getting a trilateral deal done.'