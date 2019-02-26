WTB Financial : First Quarter 2019

Press Release February 26, 2019

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

SPOKANE, WA - February 26, 2019. W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per Class A and B common share will be paid on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2019.

The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.75 per common share represents an increase of $0.60 per share, or 52 percent over the prior dividend rate of $1.15 per common share.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. As a wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has $6.5 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

