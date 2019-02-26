Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WTB Financial : First Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:53pm EST

Press Release February 26, 2019

For Immediate Release

CONTACT: Katy Wagnon 509.353.3334 Email: Kwagnon@watrust.com

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

SPOKANE, WA - February 26, 2019. W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per Class A and B common share will be paid on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2019.

The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.75 per common share represents an increase of $0.60 per share, or 52 percent over the prior dividend rate of $1.15 per common share.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. As a wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has $6.5 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

##

Disclaimer

WTB Financial Corporation published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pPLAZA RETAIL REIT : Announces its Year End Results
AQ
07:04pSankhya and GA-ASI Collaborate on Simulation and Training for India
BU
07:03pNORTHERN TRUST : Annual report to shareholders 2018
PU
07:03pAZURRX BIOPHARMA : General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership
PU
07:03pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : SVB/LEERINK Global Healthcare Conference
PU
07:03pNORTHERN TRUST : 2018 Form 10-K
PU
07:02pNew York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
07:01pClientron to Display its Latest POS Terminals at RETAILTECH JAPAN 2019
BU
07:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR SOGO, MAXR, SVXY AND CVS : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
07:01pCAMBRIDGE MECHATRONICS : technologies integrated into Qualcomm's chips with TDK smartphone camera software controller
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
5BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC : BAUSCH HEALTH : to Acquire Certain Assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.