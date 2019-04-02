Log in
WTO Cuts Forecast For 2019 Trade Growth

04/02/2019 | 06:20am EDT

By Paul Hannon

The uncertainties facing businesses around the world as a result of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China will lead to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the flow of exports and imports in 2019, the World Trade Organization said Tuesday.

The Geneva-based body responsible for enforcing the rules that govern global trade now foresees an increase in the volume of exports and imports of 2.6% this year, having previously forecast a rise of 3.7%. It estimates that trade grew by 3% in 2018, having increased by 4.6% in 2017.

Talks between U.S. and Chinese officials continue in an effort to bring the year-long dispute to a conclusion, with both sides hoping to seal a deal by the end of April. Obstacles persist, including how to enforce an agreement, the pace at which the U.S. and China will roll back the tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in goods imposed in the past year, and technology-related matters.

WTO secretary-general Roberto Azevedo said that dispute, and others involving the U.S., had played a leading role in slowing flows of exports and imports around the world.

"Rising trade tensions are the major factor," he told reporters. "The tensions between the U.S. and China play a pretty big role."

Mr. Azevedo said he had no direct knowledge of the talks, but that they seemed to be heading toward a "positive outcome."

"We're definitely hoping that we will hear good news," he said.

Meanwhile, talks between the EU and the U.S. are making slow progress, and the bloc faces the threat of a rise in tariffs on its automobile exports after a Department of Commerce investigation found such sales to be a threat to U.S. national security.

Surveys of manufacturers from around the world released Monday pointed to a stabilization in activity after a slowdown over the previous 12 months, but export orders continued to fall in March. Indeed, across the globe, output of investment goods declined.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-19 0619ET

