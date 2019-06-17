Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WTO World Trade Organization : 16th WTO-WIPO colloquium for intellectual property teachers opens in Geneva

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

Xiaozhun Yi and Mario Matus, Deputy Directors-General at the WTO and WIPO, opened the two-week course at WIPO headquarters. They highlighted the importance of this event, which brings together 29 IP scholars and teachers with a strong background in IP and responds to the growing demand for enhanced awareness of IP issues.

DDG Yi highlighted in his opening remarks the timeliness of reflecting 'on the new challenges confronting the IP community' at a time of unprecedented technological innovation which 'is reshaping people's daily lives, transforming the very structure of global trade and the international economy, and making fundamental changes in our societies'. He stressed the importance of a balanced IP system and the need to develop, adapt and sustain the system according to each country's economic and social circumstances. Read his full speech here.

Mr Matus highlighted the importance of IP as a key driver of innovation and technology, becoming one of the central elements of what has been termed as the fourth industrial revolution. To better understand this reality, this colloquium can help to avoid mistrust and misunderstandings about the role of IP in society from a scientific and academic perspective, Mr Matus said.

Participants will be provided with an update on the activities and instruments of WIPO and the WTO, focusing on policy issues under negotiation or discussion in the two organizations, and placing these issues in their wider legal and policy contexts. The colloquium aims at strengthening the capacity of universities to develop national expertise in IP, thereby building their capacity to provide policy support for current negotiations or discussions in WIPO and the WTO.

The colloquium will further strengthen and give structure to the exchange of practical information on relevant national or regional experiences between university teachers and the two secretariats, and emphasis will be placed on enabling participants to develop practical strategies for improving teaching methodologies. The establishment of contacts between participants and trainers and experts for continuing IP dialogue and cooperation will also be central.

The programme includes a wide range of IP policy and legal issues, such as IP and public health, IP and e-commerce, IP and biotechnology, IP and artificial intelligence, and IP and blockchain. More than 40 experts from WIPO, the WTO, partner intergovernmental organizations, non-governmental organizations and various fields of industry will address participants to keep them up to date with the key issues and challenges confronting IP law and policy today.

A copy of the programme for the colloquium is available here.

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:13:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pSMARTTRADE TECHNOLOGIES : Re-designing the fixed income landscape
PU
12:14pKPMG FINED $50 MILLION FOR USING STOLEN DATA, EXAM FRAUD : U.s. sec
RE
12:14pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : 16th WTO-WIPO colloquium for intellectual property teachers opens in Geneva
PU
12:11pWall St. moves higher; Fed policy meeting eyed
RE
12:08pHuawei says U.S. ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 billion off revenue
RE
12:07pDeutsche Bank to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp
RE
12:05pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp
RE
12:00pOil prices slip as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
RE
12:00pCorrection to Story on Auto Tariffs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing dealt new blow as Airbus launches long-range A321
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
5BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About