Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WTO World Trade Organization : Australia ratifies WTO procurement pact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Based on the decision of the WTO's Committee on Government Procurement of 17 October 2018, Australia will become the 48th WTO member to be bound by the GPA. The GPA will take effect for Australia 30 days from the date of submission of its accession instrument, i.e. on 5 May 2019.

The aim of the Agreement is to mutually open government procurement markets among its parties, consistent with principles of reciprocity. As a result of several rounds of negotiations, the GPA parties have opened procurement activities worth an estimated USD 1.7 trillion annually to international competition (i.e. to suppliers from GPA parties offering goods, services or construction services). Preliminary calculations suggest that Australia's overall government procurement markets are worth AUD 110 billion (USD 78 billion) annually, meaning that Australia's accession will add significantly to the current government procurement market covered by the Agreement.

Upon the entry into force of the GPA for Australia, the Agreement will cover almost 50 WTO members. Another 32 WTO members/observers and four international organizations participate in the GPA Committee as observers. Nine of these members with observer status are in the process of acceding to the Agreement. The current list of parties is available here.

Accession to the GPA requires, in addition to the existence of GPA-compliant national procurement legislation, the reaching of agreement on the terms of participation by each acceding WTO member. This is achieved through negotiations with the existing parties to the Agreement.

The schedule of each party setting out terms of participation contains several annexes which define the party's commitments with respect to four dimensions of coverage:

  • the procuring entities covered by the Agreement;
  • the goods, services and construction services covered by the Agreement;
  • the threshold values above which procurement activities are covered by the Agreement; and
  • exceptions to the coverage.

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 14:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aEU executive recommendations to guide future euro zone budget
RE
11:05aTrump Calls on Fed to Cut Interest Rates to Stimulate Growth--Update
DJ
11:02aU.S. Government Bonds Gain After Tame Wage Data
DJ
11:01aItaly Deputy PM Di Maio says there are partners ready for Alitalia
RE
10:53aU.S. Jobs Grew by 196,000 in March as Hiring Bounces Back
DJ
10:52aNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Support farmers and ranchers impacted by recent storms and flooding through local disaster relief funds
PU
10:47aICI INTERNATIONAL COCOA INITIATIVE : Nestle extend child labour monitoring coverage to over 11,000 ...
PU
10:42aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : L'Australie ratifie l'Accord sur les marchés publics de l'OMC
PU
10:42aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Australia ratifies WTO procurement pact
PU
10:42aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Australia ha ratificado el Acuerdo sobre Contratación Pública de la OMC
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About