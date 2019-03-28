Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WTO World Trade Organization : DG Azevêdo highlights role of trade agreements in enhancing women's empowerment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

'There is a growing recognition that trade and trade rules can be a useful mechanism to support women's economic empowerment. The 2017 Buenos Aires Declaration on Trade and Women's Economic Empowerment should take credit for this shift in attitudes,' DG Azevêdo said. '122 members and observers have now signed that declaration. It has given the issue real momentum at the WTO. The Declaration identified various instruments that can help us better understand the links between trade and women's economic empowerment. And members have been following through.'

DG Azevêdo spoke at the opening session of the workshop co-organized by Iceland, Botswana and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in cooperation with the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC). 'I hope that today's discussions can increase understanding and help to trigger new ideas on how women could benefit more from trade across the board. One thing is clear. All the evidence shows that giving women the same opportunities as men improves competitiveness and productivity. In turn, this boosts economic growth and poverty reduction,' he added. His full speech is available here.

'We are in a learning curve,' noted Harald Aspelund, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iceland to the WTO. 'Until quite recently, the word gender was not very often pronounced close to the word trade. Fortunately, this is changing rapidly, and gender concerns are becoming more of a central issue in our trade agendas. We have come to realize that no topic is gender neutral and that trade can play an important role to increase women's empowerment.'

Isabelle Durant, Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD, stressed the importance of data in examining women's participation in international trade from various angles and noted that not all gender issues can be looked at through a trade perspective. 'Although trade policies should be used to help empower women, this is not a panacea because policy makers cannot address all gender issues through trade. This brings us back to the importance of national policies that must be undertaken with regards to education, women and girls' access to education, digitization, information, economic opportunities and so forth,' she said.

Arancha González, Executive Director of ITC, highlighted the specific gender dimension of small and medium enterprise (SME) participation in international trade. 'There are specific barriers that affect women - regulatory barriers in the form of laws and regulations that are discriminatory; there are cultural biases; there is different access to resources, to assets, to finance; there is different access to information and intelligence; and there are differences in time constraints. As a result, businesses run by women are smaller in size than the average business run by men, making women's businesses more sensitive to fixed trade costs,' she stressed.

Sefatlhego Matebekwane, Agricultural Attachée of Botswana, said: 'We need events such as this seminar today to deepen our understanding, share experiences and lessons learned in terms of women's empowerment. We know that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Therefore, we have to come up with policies that affect different societies differently. The seminar today allows us to analyze the steps taken so far and to ensure that we have enough knowledge and data to design inclusive trade policies that leave no one behind.'

During the event, speakers explored the role of free trade agreements (FTAs) in promoting gender equality and what has been achieved so far in terms of regional integration agreements and preferential trade schemes. They also discussed new ideas on ways the inclusion of gender issues in trade agreements may result in greater impact for women in practical terms.

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 16:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:00pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Cyberhawk secures new investors as part of global expansion plan
PU
01:00pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Oil & Gas UK welcomes Neptune Energy Seagull project announcement
PU
12:58pGerman inflation slows in March, dropping further below ECB goal
RE
12:56pUN UNITED NATIONS : Donors Must Make ‘Quantum Leap' to Transform Peacekeeping Fund into Instrument for Tackling Challenges of Today's Conflicts, Secretary-General Tells Meeting
PU
12:51pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : DG Azevêdo highlights role of trade agreements in enhancing women's empowerment
PU
12:51pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : El Director General Roberto Azevêdo destaca la función de los acuerdos comerciales para un mayor empoderamiento de las mujeres
PU
12:51pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : M. Azevêdo souligne le rôle des accords commerciaux dans le renforcement de l'autonomisation des femmes
PU
12:46pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Grassley Slams Continued Lack of Accountability for Spending at HUD Public Housing Agencies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
41&1 DRILLISCH : European shares rise on trade hopes, despite Brexit deadlock
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.