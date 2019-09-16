Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WTO World Trade Organization : Korea initiates WTO dispute complaint against Japanese export measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:27am EDT

Korea claims that Japan's Amended Export Licensing Policies and Procedures applicable to exports of fluorinated polyimide, resist polymers, and hydrogen fluoride to Korea are inconsistent with Japan's obligations under various WTO agreements.

Further information is available in document WT/DS590/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 12:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52aNew York Manufacturing Edges Down in September
DJ
08:50aOil up 10% on Saudi attacks, stockpile hopes pare early gains
RE
08:49aECB'S COMMITMENT TO LIFTING INFLATION UNWAVERING : Lane
RE
08:44aECB's Coeure says 'stablecoins' pose risks amid resistance to Facebook's Libra
RE
08:42aURÍA MENÉNDEZ ABOGADOS SLP : 16/09/2019 - New Protocol amending the current U.S. - Spain Tax Treaty
PU
08:41aStretched households could mean lengthy UK downturn, if it comes
RE
08:27aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Korea initiates WTO dispute complaint against Japanese export measures
PU
08:19aOil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
RE
08:19aOil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
RE
08:17aCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : Barbadians Can Now Access Central Bank of Barbados' Data at a Click
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2S&P 500 : Oil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..
5FTSE 100 : Oil majors curb FTSE losses as crude surges after Saudi attacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group