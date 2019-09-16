WTO World Trade Organization : Korea initiates WTO dispute complaint against Japanese export measures

Korea claims that Japan's Amended Export Licensing Policies and Procedures applicable to exports of fluorinated polyimide, resist polymers, and hydrogen fluoride to Korea are inconsistent with Japan's obligations under various WTO agreements.

Further information is available in document WT/DS590/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.