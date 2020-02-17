WTO World Trade Organization : La OMC publica la convocatoria del Premio OMC de Ensayo para Jóvenes Economistas de 2020

Prize

The annual WTO Essay Award provides a prize of CHF 5,000 to the author(s) of the winning essay. In the case of a co-authored paper, the prize will be equally divided among the authors. The winning paper will be officially announced at the annual meeting of the European Trade Study Group, which is the largest conference specializing in international trade. The award ceremony will take place on 10-12 September 2020 in Ghent, Belgium. The winning author will receive funding to attend the meeting.

Selection

An Academic Selection Panel is responsible for the selection of the winning paper. The panel comprises:

Dr Robert Koopman (Director, Economic Research and Statistics Division, WTO Secretariat) is ex officio member of the panel. Dr Roberta Piermartini (Chief, Trade Cost Analysis Section, WTO) coordinates the work of the selection panel.

Eligibility

The paper must address issues related to trade policy and international trade co-operation. The author(s) of the paper must possess or be engaged in the completion of a PhD degree and, if over 30 years of age, be no more than two years past a PhD defense. In the case of co-authored papers, this requirement shall apply to all authors. In addition, to be considered for the award, essays cannot exceed 15,000 words.

Past winners

Deadlines

Essays must be submitted by 8 June 2020. The Economic Research and Statistics Division of the WTO Secretariat will shortlist eligible papers by 24 June 2020 and the selection panel will take a final decision by 24 July 2020. Only the author(s) of short-listed essays will be notified.

Publication

The winning essay will be published in the WTO Working Paper Series. It is the responsibility of the author(s) to endeavour to secure publication of the contribution in a journal.

Submissions

All submissions should be sent to essay.award@wto.org. Submissions should include as separate attachments in PDF format:

1. the essay

2. the CV of the author(s), specifying (i) current affiliation(s), (ii) the academic institution awarding the PhD, (iii) the year (or the expected year) of the PhD, (iv) the date of birth of the author(s).