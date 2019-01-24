WTO World Trade Organization : Registration opens for public hearing in “US — Countervailing Measures on Softwood Lumber from Canada”

On 26 and 27 February 2019, the meeting with the parties is scheduled to start at 10.00 and may continue until 18.00. It will resume on 28 February 2019 after the third party session. The meeting may be closed at the times to be determined by the panel in order to discuss confidential information, if necessary.

The third party session is scheduled to start at 10.00 on 28 February 2019. The panel will open to public observation the statements of third parties that agreed to present their statements publicly. The rest of the third party session will not be opened to public observation.

The panel reserves the right to close the meeting to public observation at any time, on its own initiative or at the request of either party, if there is a risk of breach of confidentiality or disruption of the meeting.

The meeting will be held in English only; interpretation will not be available at the public viewing.

To register, please complete the application form. Completed forms must be sent as an email attachment to openmeetingds533@wto.org. Applications will be accepted until 17.00, Geneva time, on 15 February 2019. Those who have successfully registered will be informed by a confirmation email by 20 February 2019.

Please note that the names of registered attendees may be communicated to the parties, the United States and Canada, at their request. Places in the viewing room will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

All registered individuals will need to present a valid identification document (passport, driver's licence, etc.) on-site to gain access to the viewing room.

Please note that any form of recording or filming is strictly prohibited. Cell phones must be switched off during the meetings.

The WTO cannot offer any support, including financial, for accommodation, flight arrangements and visas.