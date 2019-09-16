Log in
WTO World Trade Organization : Registration opens for public hearing in "US — Countervailing Measures on Softwood Lumber from Canada"

09/16/2019 | 10:02am EDT

On 16 and 17 October 2019, the meeting with the parties is scheduled to start at 10.00 a.m., and it may continue, if necessary, at 10.00 a.m. on 18 October 2019. The meeting may be closed at the times to be determined by the panel in order to discuss confidential information, if necessary.

The panel reserves the right to close the meeting to public observation at any time, on its own initiative or at the request of either party, if there is a risk of breach of confidentiality or disruption of the meeting.

The meeting will be held in English only; interpretation will not be available at the public viewing.

To register, please complete the application form. Completed forms must be sent as an email attachment to openmeetingds533@wto.org. Applications will be accepted until 17.00, Geneva time, on 7 October 2019. Those who have successfully registered will be informed by a confirmation email by 10 October 2019.

Please note that the names of registered attendees may be communicated to the parties, the United States and Canada, at their request. Places in the viewing room will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

All registered individuals will need to present a valid identification document (passport, driver's license, etc.) on-site to gain access to the viewing room.

Please note that any form of recording or filming is strictly prohibited. Cell phones must be switched off during the meetings.

The WTO cannot offer any support, including financial, for accommodation, flight arrangements and visas.

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 14:01:03 UTC
