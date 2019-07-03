WTO World Trade Organization : Sweden donates SEK 19.2 million to help strengthen developing countries' capacities in global trade

Sweden's donation to the DDA Global Trust Fund will finance WTO-related courses, seminars and training workshops to improve negotiating skills and enhance the understanding of WTO agreements and its implementation in developing countries.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo and Sweden's Minister for Foreign Trade, Ann Linde, announced the contribution at a ceremony held at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva on 3 July 2019.

DG Azevêdo said: 'Sweden has long been a strong advocate for the multilateral trading system and very active in ensuring that benefits of trade can be enjoyed by all. This donation will help our developing and least-developed members participate more effectively in the work of the WTO and take advantage of the opportunities that international trade offers.'

Minister Linde said: 'Trade is a key component for achieving inclusive growth, reducing poverty and fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals. Yet, many developing countries are prevented from taking advantage of trade due to lack of capacity. Supporting developing countries to benefit from the multilateral trading system and enhance their trading capacity is an issue of high priority for Sweden. That is why we continue to be active contributors to the WTO's DDA Global Trust Fund.'

Overall, Sweden has donated around CHF 50 million to WTO trust funds and is one of the largest donors to the DDA Global Trust Fund.