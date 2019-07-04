WTO World Trade Organization : United States initiates WTO dispute against Indian duties on US imports

The United States claims that the additional duties, which India imposed through a series of notifications issued between June 2018 and June 2019, are inconsistent with provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT 1994) by unfairly discriminating against US imports vis-à-vis those from other WTO members and by according less favourable treatment to US goods than that provided for in India's schedule of concessions.

Further information is available in document WT/DS585/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.