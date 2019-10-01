WTO lowers global outlook again amid trade conflicts

"Trade conflicts pose the biggest downside risk to the forecast but macroeconomic shocks and financial volatility are also potential triggers for a steeper downturn," the WTO said in a statement.

The organisation had previously lowered its forecast for trade growth to 2.6% for this year and to 3.0% in 2020.

Britain's exit from the European Union is also weighing on the global economy, the WTO said, adding that a withdrawal without an agreement could have a significant impact, adding, however, that this would be mostly confined to Europe.

