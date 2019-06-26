WTO members air serious concerns over U.S. farm spending, Brexit plans
0
06/26/2019 | 12:21pm EDT
GENEVA (Reuters) - China, India, the European Union, Ukraine and Australia expressed serious concerns at the World Trade Organization's agriculture committee on Wednesday about U.S. farm subsidies worth $28 billion over two years, a Geneva trade official said.
Many countries also raised concerns about the EU's proposed handling of agricultural tariff rate quotas if Britain leaves the EU in a "hard Brexit", the official said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)