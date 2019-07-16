Log in
WTO opens way for Chinese sanctions against U.S. tariffs in Obama-era dispute

07/16/2019 | 11:33am EDT

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States did not fully comply with a World Trade Organization ruling and could face Chinese sanctions if it does not remove certain tariffs that break WTO rules, the WTO's appeals judges said in a ruling on Tuesday.

China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge U.S. anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese exports including solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminium extrusions, exports that it valued at $7.3 billion at the time.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.58% 1810 End-of-day quote.-2.58%
