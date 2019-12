A three-person WTO panel had looked into whether France, Germany, Spain and Britain had withdrawn illegal support for the Airbus A350 jetliner and the A380 superjumbo, as required to do under a previous WTO decision.

The United States was in October awarded the right to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU imports in the case against Airbus. A decision on retaliation rights for the European Union in a related case on subsidies to Boeing is due next year.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)