Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WTO says global trade slowed in fourth quarter, cuts forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:23am EDT
World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo attends a news conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - World trade shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is likely to grow by 2.6 percent this year, slower than 3.0 percent growth in 2018 and below a previous forecast of 3.7 percent, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.

In its annual forecast, the WTO said trade had been weighed down by new tariffs and retaliatory measures, weaker economic growth, volatility in financial markets and tighter monetary conditions in developed countries. It forecast in September that 2018 growth would be 3.9 percent, down from 4.6 percent in 2017.

"With trade tensions running high, no one should be surprised by this outlook. Trade cannot play its full role in driving growth when we see such high levels of uncertainty," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement.

"Of course, there are other elements at play, but rising trade tensions are the major factor," he told a news conference. "I think it’s pretty obvious that the tensions between the United States and China play a big role."

He declined to predict the impact of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Although the volume of trade grew only slowly in 2018, the dollar value rose 10 percent to $19.48 trillion, partly due to a 20 percent rise in oil prices, the WTO said.

The value of commercial services trade grew by 8 percent to $5.80 trillion in 2018, driven by strong import growth in Asia.

Goods trade volumes are expected to grow more strongly in developing economies this year, with 3.4 percent growth in exports compared with 2.1 percent in developed economies.

But the forecast is highly uncertain, with this year's 2.6 percent global growth figure just the midpoint of a range from 1.3 to 4.0 percent. The actual growth rate could be even higher or lower if trade tensions grow further or ease, the WTO said.

"Most risks remain firmly on the downside, with upside potential hinging on a relaxation of trade tensions," the WTO report said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)

By Tom Miles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aIrish unemployment at 11-year low of 5.4 percent in March
RE
06:32aMicrosoft, BMW launch industrial cloud technology partnership
RE
06:29aBank of England to extend extra Brexit liquidity auctions until end of June
RE
06:27aSTATE AID : Commission opens in-depth investigation into Slovakia's tax on the food retail sector
PU
06:27aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : A safer Australia - Budget 2019-20 - Defence overview
PU
06:27aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : 2019-20 Foreign Affairs and Trade Budget
PU
06:24aBitcoin soars past $5,000, mystery buyer seen as catalyst
RE
06:23aBitcoin soars past $5,000, mystery buyer seen as catalyst
RE
06:23aWTO says global trade slowed in fourth quarter, cuts forecasts
RE
06:20aTENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : ASDA OVERTAKES SUITOR SAINSBURY TO BECOME UK'S NO. 2 SUPERMARKET: Kantar
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Commencement of Subsequent Offering
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About