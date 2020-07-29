WTO set to skip naming acting chief after U.S. push caused deadlock

WASHINGTON/GENEVA, July 29 (Reuters) - World Trade
Organization members are likely to refrain from appointing an
interim director-general to succeed Roberto Azevedo when he
steps down at the end of August, two sources following the
process said on Wednesday, after Washington's insistence on a
U.S. candidate caused a deadlock.
Under the new proposal, instead of appointing one of four
deputies to serve as interim chief until Azevedo's replacement
is chosen later this year, those officials, from the United
States, China, Germany and Nigeria, would keep their current
responsibilities.
"The U.S. is insisting on an American, but China and Europe
put the brakes on that," said a former WTO official familiar
with the current process.
A decision to finalise the interim arrangement could come as
early as this week when WTO members are expected to meet. A new,
permanent director-general is due to be named on by Nov. 7.
The WTO has been under acute pressure and unable to resolve
disputes because of criticism from President Donald Trump's U.S.
administration.
No comment was immediately available from the U.S. Trade
Representative's office in Washington, or from a WTO spokesman.
Some members say the say the controversy over the caretaker
role, an administrative job described as a WTO official as
"making sure the trains run on time", bodes ill for the choice
of director-general, which members must make by consensus.
"It's just a figurehead role. If we can't even decide on the
interim, how will we choose a DG?" said one delegate.
However, others following the process saw the absence of on
an interim leader as a good thing as it could put pressure on
WTO members to move forward on selecting a successor for
Azevedo, who is the first chief in WTO history to leave early.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)