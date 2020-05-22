Log in
WTS International : Announces New Board Directors and Officers

05/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WTS International membership voted to approve the International Board Slate in March 2020. The new Board will begin serving at the close of the Annual Business Meeting in May 2020 for a two-year term. 

The all-volunteer Board of Directors is the governing body of WTS International. The Board provides strategic direction, sets policy, and provides governance oversight for WTS International. Directors' responsibilities include approving WTS International's strategic plan, approving the budget, and monitoring the organization's finances. 

For the past several years, WTS has made great advancements in positioning the organization to be a strong voice in the transportation industry. While known for its excellent local and national programs, hundreds of women have gone through its signature leadership training programs to strengthen the pool of talented leaders in the industry.

Under the leadership of Maggie Walsh, Chair of the International Board and Vice President at HDR, she worked closely with board members to provide oversight and leadership in making strategic hires of WTS Staff, refreshed many of the International-sponsored programs and had the vision to create tools and services to better equip local Chapters and Region Councils across North America. Walsh had ambitious goals for the organization—a new member database, brand new website, and a refreshed brand image. With those goals executed, the future is full of potential as she is succeeded by the incoming chair, Paula Hammond, Senior Vice President, National Transportation Market Leader, WSP USA.

"It has been a privilege to have worked with so many passionate and talented people, as Chair," Walsh said. "Through this season of enormous change, the leadership of WTS has demonstrated collaboration, passion, and a forward-thinking mentality at the highest level to ensure our brightest days are ahead of us."

Paula Hammond, Chair-Elect of the International Board, has been a leader in the transportation industry, serving as Secretary of Transportation for the State of Washington, and currently as Senior Vice President, National Transportation Market Leader, WSP USA.

"WTS is well poised through our partnerships, programs, services and strength of our members to support the contributions and advancement of women as we transform in a world facing constant changes The pandemic's impact on work practices and travel patterns call for re-imagining our transportation future. I'm excited to work with our new Board of Directors and Executive Director Sara Stickler and team to support our members and chapters in achieving their goals." 

Members of the 2020-2022 Board of Directors
Chair – Paula Hammond, WSP USA
Vice Chair – Jannet Walker Ford, AECOM
Immediate Past Chair – Maggie Walsh, HDR
Secretary – Danielle Smith, TriUnity Inc.
Treasurer – Susan Martinovich, HNTB
Director – Bridgette Beato, Lumenor Consulting Group
Director – Denise Berger, AECOM
Director – Noopur Jain, CAHSR
Director – Katherine Kelleman, Port Authority of Allegheny County
Director – Helen McSwain, Rohadfox Construction
Director – Leanne Redden, Chicago RTA
Director – Mike Sweeney, HNTB
Director - Rebecca Williamson, Jacobs

"The International Board is essential to setting and achieving the strategic vision of the Association and I would like to thank all of our Board Members for using their leadership and skills to further advance that vision," Stickler said. "During my tenure as Executive Director, we have already accomplished so much and with the passion and diversity of thought of the Board, I am excited to create the WTS of the future."

WTS International is dedicated to creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable transportation industry through the global advancement of women. WTS: Advancing women; advancing transportation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wts-international-announces-new-board-directors-and-officers-301064438.html

SOURCE WTS International


© PRNewswire 2020
