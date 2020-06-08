WTTC World Travel & Tourism Council : gives global destinations stamp of approval for safety protocols

Key destinations recognised by the world's first ever global safety and hygiene stamp

London, UK: Major destinations around the world have signed up to the world's first ever global safety and hygiene stamp, launched recently by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The extensive endorsements have come from many major holiday destinations around the world, from Bulgaria to Turkey and Jamaica to Mauritius, among many others.

WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, designed the special Safe Travels stamp to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which adopted its health and hygiene global standardised protocols - so consumers and holidaymakers can experience 'Safe Travels'.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) also embraced the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, which have the safety and hygiene of travellers as their top priority.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: 'The number of global destinations adopting our private sector protocols is growing at a rapid pace and it's hugely gratifying and shows the success and importance of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp.

'The stamp is vital to re-establish worldwide consumer confidence in Travel & Tourism and so travellers can be sure that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place for them to be able to travel safely.

'As WTTC health and hygiene protocols, affecting hotels, restaurants, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping and transportation are implemented, so the list of destinations recognising the new stamp also continues to grow.

'We thank these destination countries and cities for stepping forward to help ensure the speedy recovery of the Travel & Tourism sector and look forward to welcoming more destinations in the days and weeks ahead as our desire to travel continues to revive.'

Since the launch last week of the Safe Travels stamp, Turkey, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Mauritius, Ontario (Canada), Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the Mexican destinations of Baja California Sur and Yucatan, have now adopted WTTC's new protocols.

Popular city destinations for holidaymakers which have also been given the WTTC Safe Travels stamp of approval include Barcelona, Cancun, Madrid and Seville.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkish Minister of Culture & Tourism said: 'Turkey has been a role model for the world during COVID-19 with its well-established health system and treatment methods. We have also pioneered setting the direction for safe tourism with a certification program for normalization of tourism and we are now glad to see WTTC bringing the efforts to a global level.''

H.E. Mrs. Nikolina Angelkova, Minister of Tourism for Bulgaria said: 'Tourism is a cause, it brings a better future for all, and we can solve crises and challenges together. In this regard, we welcome the Safe Travels initiative by WTTC that will ensure a swift recovery of the Travel & Tourism Sector and restore the trust of the travellers. The COVID-19 crisis in our country undoubtedly has shown that only united - the government, the business, and the citizens, with timely held measures can limit the spread of the virus.

'Bulgaria has always been an attractive tourism destination and we will continue to welcome tourists with the same hospitality and warmth.'

Carlos Mendoza Davis, Governor of the State of Baja California Sur, said 'It is an honour to have our State included in the list of destinations using the Safe Travels stamp; we are hugely supportive of the global protocols as the health and safety of our travellers is our priority'.

'The tourism destinations within our state are ready to receive travellers with open arms and to contribute to the reactivation of the sector in the country.'

Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatan said: 'Yucatán is an example when it comes to security and best practices, we are now looking to become that example in terms of biosecurity for tourism. We are delighted to be recognised with the Safe travels stamp from WTTC.'

Almudena Maíllo, Councilor for Tourism, Madrid City Hall said: 'In the city of Madrid, we are fully committed with the health, safety and security of our visitors. In the evolution we are leading for tourism recovery, it is crucial that our industry implement measures and protocols to regain confidence in travel. We support and applaud this WTTC Safe Travels initiative, as it matches the needs of travellers and the tourism sector, with clear safety and health recommendations, allowing businesses to easily provide their clients a visual identification that the Safe Travels protocols are being implemented.'

Two weeks ago, WTTC's launched the first of range of new worldwide measures as part of its Safe Travels protocols, providing consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the 'new normal' of COVID-19 world.

The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Evidence from WTTC's Crisis Readiness report, which looked at 90 different types of crises in the last 20 years, highlights the importance of public-private cooperation to ensure a successful recovery.

According to WTTC's 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.



Download the press release here.