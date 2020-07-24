WTTC reveals Indonesia, Dubai and Rwanda as latest recipients of WTTC Safe Travels stamp for safety protocols

Costa Rica, Tobago and Tanzania also sign up to the world's first ever global safety and hygiene stamp

London, UK: Popular holiday hotspots Indonesia, Dubai and Rwanda are among the latest destinations begin using to the world's first ever global safety and hygiene stamp, launched recently by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The growing list of endorsements have come from many major holiday and city destinations around the world, such as Sharjah as well Malaga which joins the growing list of Spanish summer sun destinations including Alicante and Benidorm.

WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, created the Safe Travels stamp to allow travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which have adopted the global standardised health and hygiene protocols.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has welcomed the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, which place the safety and hygiene of travellers as top priority.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: 'Our Safe Travels stamp is proving a great success and we are delighted to see even more popular countries and destinations adopt our global health and hygiene protocols.

'The success of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp shows its importance not only to countries and destinations, but also, crucially, to travellers and the 330 million people around the world who work in and depend on, the Travel & Tourism sector.

'The stamp is a critical step in re-establishing consumer confidence in Travel & Tourism and ensuring travellers can rest easy knowing that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place and they can once again experience 'Safe Travels'.'

Since the launch of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, destination countries, cities, and hotspots around the world have now adopted WTTC's new protocols.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), said:

'As we reopen Dubai's doors to tourism and welcome our international visitors back to the city, our foremost priority is their wellbeing, achieved through stringent hygiene and safety protocols that have been deployed across all tourist touch points. The WTTC's Safe Travels stamp endorses Dubai's strong global cooperation in combating the pandemic with comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

'We trust that our efforts not only provide an optimised experience for our visitors, but also secure their health and that of their families, further cementing the confidence that our guests have had thus far in Dubai, and encouraging people from every corner of the world to visit one of the safest cities in the world this summer.'

His Excellency Wishnutama Kusubandio, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia said:

'Indonesia and the World Travel & Tourism Council have a long history of strategic cooperation, including the latest support from WTTC for the development of Guidelines on the Implementation of Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Encironment (CHSE) under 'Indonesia Care' national campaign.

'Parallel to Indonesia's efforts to restart the tourism industry after the pandemic, we are honored to be part of the Safe Travels stamp that has been designed to rebuild confidence among consumers so they can travel safely.'

Belise Kariza, Chief Tourism Officer at Rwanda Development Board, said:

'Rwanda's number one priority is the health and well-being of visitors to our beautiful country. As one of only three countries in the world with endangered mountain gorillas and numerous other primate species, we also have a special responsibility to protect these magnificent animals.

'The creation of the WTTC Safe Travels global protocols and Stamp represent an important step in the reopening of tourism around the world and Rwanda is proud to adopt these global standards. We are excited to welcome tourists back to Rwanda for safe and memorable experiences - from seeing the Big 5 on safari and exploring Rwanda's lush rainforests to learning about our vibrant culture.'

Mr. Louis Lewis, CEO at Tobago Tourism Agency said:

'The WTTC Safe Travels stamp recognizes Tobago as a 'safe destination' and is tremendously important for us as a destination promoting the island to potential visitors. Health and safety are the most important concerns for visitors at this time and it certainly endorses our efforts and gives us a competitive advantage in the marketplace'

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority Chairman, said:

'Visitors to Sharjah can travel with confidence to the emirate to enjoy our unique experiences and stunning landscapes, knowing that our health and safety measures are comprehensive and our hotels and captivating attractions conform to the highest of international standards and the WTTC's Safe Travels global protocols. As a popular family destination, the emirate of Sharjah takes the health and safety of its visitors and residents extremely seriously and the Safe Travels Stamp is an invaluable asset in moving forward and building recovery. Sharjah proudly welcomes visitors, old and new, in safety with our traditional warm welcome.'Hon. Dr. Hamisi A. Kigwangalla (MP), Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, said:

'Tanzania is indeed well positioned to tap into the growing potential of the high-yield and ever-expanding tourism industry. The country is endowed with world renowned biodiversity, cultural and wildlife attractions. Our strategic location, economic and political stability and the best of multi-cultural hospitality make the country a top-of-mind destination for business activities. In 2019, Tanzania generated more than US$ 2.6 billion from the tourism sector, comprising more than 25% of the total exports' earnings. The sector also supports nearly 1.6 million direct and indirect jobs.

'In this regard, Tanzania joined hands with other destinations to applaud the continued efforts by the World Travel and Tourism Council - WTTC in achieving effective tourism recovery through the development of Safe Travels Stamp and its protocols. These protocols advocate for meaningful actions globally, leading to a future way of travelling which is safe, secured and unified providing a meaningful experience to tourists as well as supporting the livelihood of the local people in tourist destinations. Through them, the global tourism will recover quickly bringing world travellers unforgettable moments they have been missing. With WTTC endorsing Tanzania to use the Safe Travels stamp marks another step to our quest to present to you the safest unforgettable experiences. I welcome all travellers to Tanzania and wish to assure you that Tanzania is safe, open and ready to provide travellers with unforgettable experiences and hospitality.'

Gustavo J. Segura, Costa Rica´s Minister of Tourism, said:

'For the Costa Rican Tourism Institute it is a source of tremendous pride to be recognized by the World Travel & Tourism Council as a safe destination following review of 16 health and hygiene protocols, which were jointly developed by the public and private sector. We are committed to our tourists and eager that they can travel safely. This recognition, in addition, reinforces the international image of Costa Rica as a tourist destination, which fortunately is robust.'

As part of its Safe Travels protocols, these worldwide measures provide consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the 'new normal' of COVID-19 world.

The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to WTTC's 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.

For full details about 'Safe Travels', please visit wttc.org

Editor's Notes:

WTTC has created nine overarching principles & objectives for the Travel & Tourism Sector in the post-lockdown and recovery stage:

1. Have the sector lead the definition of industry regulation as Travel & Tourism moves from crisis management to recovery

2. Put the safety, health and security of travellers and the Travel & Tourism workforce at the core of the development of global standards

3. Ensure coherence in the approach and development of new global standards through a coordinated, collaborative, and transparent approach within the Travel & Tourism sector

4. Share harmonised and consistent standards and guidelines across destinations and countries.

5. Collaborate with key actors across the Travel & Tourism supply and value chain to ensure readiness to restart operations

6. Ensure standards and guidelines implemented are aligned with governmental and public health requirements and supported by medical evidence.

7. Rebuild trust and confidence with travellers through effective communication & marketing; letting them know the protocols and guidelines implemented and assurances available to keep them safe.

8. Relax and lift travel restrictions once the public health threat has been contained.

9. Advocate for the implementation of enabling policies from financial relief to visa facilitation and incentives to destination promotion to support the recovery and demand re-generation for the sector.

