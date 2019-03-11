Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WTW CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Weight Watchers (NASDAQ: WTW) Investors to May 3, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) to the May 3, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Weight Watchers securities between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information about the action click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/WTW

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

WTW@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors by omitting to disclose that Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down the Company’s new subscriber growth and subscriber retention rates.

On February 26, 2019, after the close of trading, Defendants announced disappointing financial results for the 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal year.  In addition, Defendants slashed revenue guidance for the Company’s 2019 fiscal year.

This news drove the price of Weight Watchers shares down $10.20, or about 34%, to close at $19.37 on February 27, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, certain insider trading, and whether Defendants’ statements may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Weight Watchers should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email WTW@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pADT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pCBOE XBT FUTURES UPDATE : March 11, 2019
PU
04:15pTHOMAS J HERZFELD ADVISORS : GIPS Report
PU
04:15pBuccaneer Announces Termination of LOI
NE
04:15pAGROFRESH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pKALA PHARMA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pBOEING : Malaysia may have to review Boeing 737 Max orders - Nikkei
RE
04:13pJ. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended December 30, 2018
BU
04:12pESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
04:12pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : After Ethiopia crash horror, some nations ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.