WTWH Media Announces 2019 LEAP Awards

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media, LLC, has announced the launch
of the second-year Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP)
Awards, a design engineering product competition that will honor the
most exciting new products in a host of technology areas. The program
will encompass products representing three of the company’s flagship
brands: Design
World, Fluid
Power World and EE
World Online.
LEAP will honor the best designs in 14 categories: Additive
Manufacturing, Advanced Materials, Analog Electronics, Connectivity,
Embedded Computing, Fastener Technology, Hydraulics, Industrial
Automation, Mechanical, Motion Control, Pneumatics, Power Electronics,
Software, Switches & Sensors, and Test & Measurement.
“Last year’s inaugural LEAP Awards program was a huge success,” said
Scott McCafferty, Publisher, WTWH Media. “The level of excitement from
the manufacturing community was beyond our expectations, and we’re
excited to see what innovations will be submitted in 2019.”
“We designed the LEAP Awards to celebrate innovative and
forward-thinking products across the mechanical and electronic
engineering space,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial
Director, Design World. “This year, we’ve tweaked our product categories
based on feedback from both component manufacturers and our judges.
Additionally, we’ve included concrete examples of what products should
be entered into which categories, to make the submission process even
easier.”
Entries into the program must have been released since January 1, 2018,
have not been entered previously, and be available for commercial
purchase in the United States. Deadline for entries is September 1,
2019. Winners will be announced in conjunction with DeviceTalks
West and the Healthcare
Robotics Engineering Forum in Santa Clara, Calif. on December 10-11,
2019.
For submission information and additional details on the program, please
visit designworldonline.com/leadership-in-engineering-achievement-program-leap-awards.
