WTWH Media Announces 2019 LEAP Awards

Program plans to recognize excellence in engineering product design

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media, LLC, has announced the launch of the second-year Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Awards, a design engineering product competition that will honor the most exciting new products in a host of technology areas. The program will encompass products representing three of the company’s flagship brands: Design World, Fluid Power World and EE World Online.

LEAP will honor the best designs in 14 categories: Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Materials, Analog Electronics, Connectivity, Embedded Computing, Fastener Technology, Hydraulics, Industrial Automation, Mechanical, Motion Control, Pneumatics, Power Electronics, Software, Switches & Sensors, and Test & Measurement.

“Last year’s inaugural LEAP Awards program was a huge success,” said Scott McCafferty, Publisher, WTWH Media. “The level of excitement from the manufacturing community was beyond our expectations, and we’re excited to see what innovations will be submitted in 2019.”

“We designed the LEAP Awards to celebrate innovative and forward-thinking products across the mechanical and electronic engineering space,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director, Design World. “This year, we’ve tweaked our product categories based on feedback from both component manufacturers and our judges. Additionally, we’ve included concrete examples of what products should be entered into which categories, to make the submission process even easier.”

Entries into the program must have been released since January 1, 2018, have not been entered previously, and be available for commercial purchase in the United States. Deadline for entries is September 1, 2019. Winners will be announced in conjunction with DeviceTalks West and the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum in Santa Clara, Calif. on December 10-11, 2019.

For submission information and additional details on the program, please visit designworldonline.com/leadership-in-engineering-achievement-program-leap-awards.

