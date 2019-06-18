WTWH Media Announces Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media today announced the launch of
the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, an international conference
and expo focused on easing, speeding and improving the design,
development and manufacture of the next generation of commercial class
healthcare robotics solutions. The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum
takes place December 9-10, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
See www.healthcareroboticsforum.com
for more details.
Dan Kara, VP of Robotics at WTWH Media notes, “Robotics technology is
viewed by healthcare professionals, business leaders and government
officials as playing a major role in addressing a wide range of pressing
healthcare issues, and as a key means of providing better healthcare
services while controlling costs. Yet even with considerable amounts of
robotics research, investment funding, and available enabling
technologies, commercial healthcare robotics output lags. This is
largely due to the difficulty of designing and developing robust,
functional healthcare robotics systems. The Healthcare Robotic
Engineering Forum was specifically developed to address healthcare
robotics engineering challenges, so that new systems and solutions can
be brought to market faster and more easily.”
Designing and Developing Healthcare Robotics Solutions
The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum keynotes, general sessions and
expo floor are specifically designed to impart to technical
professionals the information they need to successfully develop and
manufacture healthcare robotics technologies, products and services
including:
-
Interventional / Surgical Systems
-
Rehabilitation / Therapeutic Systems
-
Diagnostic / Training Systems
-
Assistive Technology Systems
-
Prosthetics / Orthotic Systems
-
Lifestyle Enhancement Systems
-
Hospital Automation Systems
-
Laboratory Automation Systems
-
Smart Living Spaces
-
More…
Tracks in the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum include:
-
Enabling Technologies Track
-
Tools and Platforms Track
-
Design and Development Track
-
Management and Opportunity Track
Co-locating With DeviceTalks West
The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum will co-locate with DeviceTalks
West, the premier industry event for medical technology
professionals, currently in its sixth year. Powered by WTWH Media’s
industry leading MassDevice,
a medical device business journal, DeviceTalks attracts engineering and
business professionals from a broad range of backgrounds and offers an
expo floor featuring leading medical technology companies. See https://west.devicetalks.com/.
About WTWH Media, LLC
WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the
electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable
energy, retail and robotics markets with more than 40 web sites, live &
digital events, custom marketing technology services and seven print
publications. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.
