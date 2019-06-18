WTWH Media Announces Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum

Inaugural conference and expo addressing healthcare robotics engineering challenges co-locates with DeviceTalks, a leading technical and business development event for the medical device sector.

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media today announced the launch of the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, an international conference and expo focused on easing, speeding and improving the design, development and manufacture of the next generation of commercial class healthcare robotics solutions. The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum takes place December 9-10, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. See www.healthcareroboticsforum.com for more details.

Dan Kara, VP of Robotics at WTWH Media notes, “Robotics technology is viewed by healthcare professionals, business leaders and government officials as playing a major role in addressing a wide range of pressing healthcare issues, and as a key means of providing better healthcare services while controlling costs. Yet even with considerable amounts of robotics research, investment funding, and available enabling technologies, commercial healthcare robotics output lags. This is largely due to the difficulty of designing and developing robust, functional healthcare robotics systems. The Healthcare Robotic Engineering Forum was specifically developed to address healthcare robotics engineering challenges, so that new systems and solutions can be brought to market faster and more easily.”

Designing and Developing Healthcare Robotics Solutions

The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum keynotes, general sessions and expo floor are specifically designed to impart to technical professionals the information they need to successfully develop and manufacture healthcare robotics technologies, products and services including:

Interventional / Surgical Systems

Rehabilitation / Therapeutic Systems

Diagnostic / Training Systems

Assistive Technology Systems

Prosthetics / Orthotic Systems

Lifestyle Enhancement Systems

Hospital Automation Systems

Laboratory Automation Systems

Smart Living Spaces

More…

Tracks in the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum include:

Enabling Technologies Track

Tools and Platforms Track

Design and Development Track

Management and Opportunity Track

Co-locating With DeviceTalks West

The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum will co-locate with DeviceTalks West, the premier industry event for medical technology professionals, currently in its sixth year. Powered by WTWH Media’s industry leading MassDevice, a medical device business journal, DeviceTalks attracts engineering and business professionals from a broad range of backgrounds and offers an expo floor featuring leading medical technology companies. See https://west.devicetalks.com/.

