WTWH Media Announces Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum

06/18/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

Inaugural conference and expo addressing healthcare robotics engineering challenges co-locates with DeviceTalks, a leading technical and business development event for the medical device sector.

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media today announced the launch of the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, an international conference and expo focused on easing, speeding and improving the design, development and manufacture of the next generation of commercial class healthcare robotics solutions. The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum takes place December 9-10, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. See www.healthcareroboticsforum.com for more details.

Dan Kara, VP of Robotics at WTWH Media notes, “Robotics technology is viewed by healthcare professionals, business leaders and government officials as playing a major role in addressing a wide range of pressing healthcare issues, and as a key means of providing better healthcare services while controlling costs. Yet even with considerable amounts of robotics research, investment funding, and available enabling technologies, commercial healthcare robotics output lags. This is largely due to the difficulty of designing and developing robust, functional healthcare robotics systems. The Healthcare Robotic Engineering Forum was specifically developed to address healthcare robotics engineering challenges, so that new systems and solutions can be brought to market faster and more easily.”

Designing and Developing Healthcare Robotics Solutions

The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum keynotes, general sessions and expo floor are specifically designed to impart to technical professionals the information they need to successfully develop and manufacture healthcare robotics technologies, products and services including:

  • Interventional / Surgical Systems
  • Rehabilitation / Therapeutic Systems
  • Diagnostic / Training Systems
  • Assistive Technology Systems
  • Prosthetics / Orthotic Systems
  • Lifestyle Enhancement Systems
  • Hospital Automation Systems
  • Laboratory Automation Systems
  • Smart Living Spaces
  • More…

Tracks in the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum include:

  • Enabling Technologies Track
  • Tools and Platforms Track
  • Design and Development Track
  • Management and Opportunity Track

Co-locating With DeviceTalks West

The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum will co-locate with DeviceTalks West, the premier industry event for medical technology professionals, currently in its sixth year. Powered by WTWH Media’s industry leading MassDevice, a medical device business journal, DeviceTalks attracts engineering and business professionals from a broad range of backgrounds and offers an expo floor featuring leading medical technology companies. See https://west.devicetalks.com/.

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable energy, retail and robotics markets with more than 40 web sites, live & digital events, custom marketing technology services and seven print publications. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.


© Business Wire 2019
